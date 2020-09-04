Left Menu
Development News Edition

Accused Football Leaks mastermind tells court: 'I'm proud'

Plaintiffs for football club Sporting, the Portuguese Football Federation, investment fund Doyen Sports and law firm PLMJ were present for Monday's trial opening. Doyen lawyer Sofia Branco Ribeiro accused Pinto of illegally accessing their data and attempting to extort 1 million euros ($1.18 million) from the company.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 18:51 IST
Accused Football Leaks mastermind tells court: 'I'm proud'

The Portuguese man behind the Football Leaks website said at the start of his trial on Friday that he was proud to be a whistleblower on European soccer clubs' big-money dealings. Rui Pinto, a 31-year-old former history student and self-taught computer mastermind, faces 90 charges - from unauthorised access to data and violation of correspondence to attempted extortion - in the case at Lisbon's Central Criminal Court.

"I don't consider myself a hacker. I am a whistleblower," he said, wearing an anti-coronavirus mask, dressed in jeans and sneakers, and looking composed during his opening statement. "The revelations are serious and I'm proud, there's no shame. I haven't done anything for money," added Pinto, who acknowledges releasing 70 million documents on football's backroom workings.

Pinto has also taken responsibility for disclosing hundreds of thousands of files about alleged financial schemes by former Angolan first daughter Isabel dos Santos, but told the court his leaking endeavours were over. "My work as a whistleblower is done," he said.

In the dos Santos affair, Angola has begun criminal investigations but she has repeatedly denied wrongdoing. Football Leaks' data seen by Reuters https://www.reuters.com/investigates/section/soccer-files as part of the European Investigative Collaborations network showed how some of the richest and most prominent figures avoided tax by channelling earnings offshore, and gave insight into wealthy Gulf individuals and organisations who became influential in soccer.

It also examined the huge sums flowing through leading clubs and the uneven way authorities have applied rules. The documents provided some of the evidence that led to a ban - since overturned - on English Premier League club Manchester City from competing in the European Champions League for alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play rules.

'JOHN' Pinto's identity was only revealed after his arrest.

Before, he referred to himself as "John" when speaking to journalists, stating he wanted focus on the data not the person. He never explained how he obtained information or who helped. Pinto was arrested in January 2019 on the street in Budapest, a city he first got to know as an Erasmus student and where he moved back in 2015 after breaking off a history degree.

He was extradited to a Portuguese jail in March, then placed in house arrest and is now in witness protection. He faces a maximum 25 years in jail for the charges against him. Plaintiffs for football club Sporting, the Portuguese Football Federation, investment fund Doyen Sports and law firm PLMJ were present for Monday's trial opening.

Doyen lawyer Sofia Branco Ribeiro accused Pinto of illegally accessing their data and attempting to extort 1 million euros ($1.18 million) from the company. "Pinto has used the media to victimise himself, as if he was a hero who can access everything," she said. Pinto's lawyer Francisco Teixeira da Moto called these allegations "lamentable".

Police guarded the court from behind barriers, while two supporters held a photo of Pinto in solidarity. "He (Pinto) is hopeful, confident, determined," William Bourdon, another lawyer for Pinto who also represented fugitive U.S. intelligence leaker Edward Snowden, told reporters.

The trial is expected to last until December and include testimony from 45 witnesses, including Snowden. ($1 = 0.8442 euros)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq falls 3% as tech selloff resumes

The Nasdaq fell another 3 on Friday after plunging in the previous session as technology stocks sold off again, overshadowing data showing a steeper-than-expected drop in the unemployment rate in August.At 1023 a.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasda...

TN Guv condoles death of seven women in firecracker unit blast

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit condoled the death of seven women in an explosion at a fireworks factory at Kattumannarkoil in Cuddalore district in the state on Friday. Purohit said he was grieved to hear about the explosion that ca...

NIM mountaineers climb three unscaled peaks in Uttarkashi

A three-member team of mountaineers from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering NIM here recently climbed three unscaled peaks during a six-day expedition. The team successfully climbed the 4,790-metre-high Naga peak, the 5,871-metre-high Ku...

Court pulls up police for not identifying paper setter putting caste-based question in DSSSB exam

A Delhi court Friday pulled up the police for not making any efforts to identify the paper setter who had allegedly put a caste-based question in the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board DSSSB exam for primary teachers recruitment, sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020