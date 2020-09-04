Left Menu
Knicks add four to Thibodeau's coaching staff

Bryant, 35, had been with the Jazz since 2012, serving as an assistant coach for the past six seasons. Woodson, 62, spent parts of three seasons as New York's head coach (2012-14) and coached the Atlanta Hawks for six seasons (2004-10), compiling an overall record of 315-365 with five playoff appearances.

The New York Knicks filled out head coach Tom Thibodeau's staff on Friday, including the hiring of former Utah Jazz assistant Johnnie Bryant as associate head coach. The Knicks also named former head coach Mike Woodson and Andy Greer as assistant coaches and Daisuke Yoshimoto as an assistant to the head coach. They joined assistant coach Kenny Payne, who came aboard on Aug. 11. No contractual terms were disclosed.

"With these hires, we have added a wealth of basketball experience and knowledge that will be of great service to our players and our organization," Thibodeau said in a release. "... We are assembling a hard-working and well-rounded coaching staff that will embody everything we want to be about: accountability, development, teaching and a winning culture." Bryant, 35, had been with the Jazz since 2012, serving as an assistant coach for the past six seasons.

Woodson, 62, spent parts of three seasons as New York's head coach (2012-14) and coached the Atlanta Hawks for six seasons (2004-10), compiling an overall record of 315-365 with five playoff appearances. He led the Knicks to a 54-28 record in 2012-13. Greer, 58, previously spent time with the Knicks from 2001-03 as an assistant coach and scout. He was a member of Thibodeau's coaching staff with the Minnesota Timberwolves (2016-18) and Chicago Bulls (2010-15).

Yoshimoto most recently worked for the University of Georgia as director of strategy and video. He worked with Thibodeau for three seasons in Minnesota as special assistant to the president of basketball operations. Thibodeau, 62, became New York's seventh head coach since 2014 on July 30, replacing interim coach Mike Miller. Miller took over for David Fizdale in the middle of the 2019-20 season and the Knicks finished 21-45, missing the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season.

--Field Level Media

