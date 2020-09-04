Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liverpool players dominate PFA Player of the Year shortlist

Premier League champions Liverpool on Friday dominated the PFA Player of the Year shortlist as four players from the club have been shortlisted for the award.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 04-09-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 23:55 IST
Liverpool players dominate PFA Player of the Year shortlist
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Premier League champions Liverpool on Friday dominated the PFA Player of the Year shortlist as four players from the club have been shortlisted for the award. Virgil van Dijk, the last year's recipient, is joined by teammates Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the list.

"Premier League winners Liverpool have four players nominated for the PFA Player of the Year award, with Trent Alexander-Arnold also included on the shortlist in the young category," PFA said in a statement. In the six-player list of nominees for the main men's prize, Liverpool players have been accompanied by Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.

The Liverpool quartet has been rewarded for the roles they played in the club's Premier League title-winning season, finishing 18 points clear of second-placed Manchester City. England international Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk played in all 38 league games while Henderson captained the side impressively and Mane scored 22 goals in all competitions.

De Bruyne enhanced his reputation with a series of stunning individual displays, while England star Sterling scored 35 goals for club and country. Alexander-Arnold is joined on the Young Player of the Year list - nominees had to be 21 or under on July 1, 2019 - by Manchester United pair Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham and club-mate Mason Mount and Arsenal teenager Bukayo Saka. (ANI)

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

Ethiopia receives US$14.85m grant for COVID-19 education response project

Time to move on! New action game FAU-G to soon replace PUBG in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Rodriguez fuming over 'fixed' sale of Mets

Alex Rodriguez reportedly is crying foul after losing out on his bid to purchase the New York Mets. Rodriguez is accusing Mets owners Fred and Jeff Wilpon of unfair negotiating practices to assure that hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen cam...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the U.S. Open in New York on Friday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Times ET GMT-4 1451 OSAKA OVERCOMES KOSTYUK TEST TO ADVANCEJapans former champion Naomi Osak...

ANALYSIS-White nationalism upsurge in U.S. echoes historical pattern, say scholars

The first Black woman is on a major party presidential ticket, Americans of all races are showing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement and at the same time white nationalists are ramping up recruiting efforts and public activis...

Goods train services affected for third day in J'khand due to Tana Bhagat protest

Freight train movement remained disrupted for the third consecutive day in Jharkhand as members of the Tana Bhagat community blocked the tracks at Tori station here, seeking amendment of Chotanagpur Tenancy Act -- which protects the land ri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020