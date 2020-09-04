Liverpool players dominate PFA Player of the Year shortlist

Premier League champions Liverpool on Friday dominated the PFA Player of the Year shortlist as four players from the club have been shortlisted for the award. Virgil van Dijk, the last year's recipient, is joined by teammates Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the list.

"Premier League winners Liverpool have four players nominated for the PFA Player of the Year award, with Trent Alexander-Arnold also included on the shortlist in the young category," PFA said in a statement. In the six-player list of nominees for the main men's prize, Liverpool players have been accompanied by Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.

The Liverpool quartet has been rewarded for the roles they played in the club's Premier League title-winning season, finishing 18 points clear of second-placed Manchester City. England international Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk played in all 38 league games while Henderson captained the side impressively and Mane scored 22 goals in all competitions.

De Bruyne enhanced his reputation with a series of stunning individual displays, while England star Sterling scored 35 goals for club and country. Alexander-Arnold is joined on the Young Player of the Year list - nominees had to be 21 or under on July 1, 2019 - by Manchester United pair Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham and club-mate Mason Mount and Arsenal teenager Bukayo Saka. (ANI)