Motor racing-Haas want eventual 2021 driver pairing to stay through 2022

The Haas Formula One team could change drivers for next season but would want whoever they end up with in 2021 to stay for 2022, principal Guenther Steiner said on Friday. I’m against swapping for ’22 with the new car, new driver, that could be difficult." Formula One is due to introduce sweeping changes in 2022 after postponing them for next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Monza | Updated: 05-09-2020 00:05 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 23:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Haas Formula One team could change drivers for next season but would want whoever they end up with in 2021 to stay for 2022, principal Guenther Steiner said on Friday. The current lineup is Danish driver Kevin Magnussen and French veteran Romain Grosjean, who have been together there since 2017 with Grosjean joining the previous year in the team's debut season.

"We've got two good drivers at the moment and we can always fall back on them, I guess. Everything is on the table for next year," Steiner told Sky Sports F1 television at the Italian Grand Prix. "I will discuss it with Gene (Haas) in the next weeks and months how we do it best and see what fits for us.

"But one thing, in my opinion, we need to do, whoever is in the car in '21 should be in the car for '22. With the new car coming if you know the driver at least you've sorted something out," he added. "Even if it's the guys who are now in, if they stay, they should stay for at least the next two years. I'm against swapping for '22 with the new car, new driver, that could be difficult."

Formula One is due to introduce sweeping changes in 2022 after postponing them for next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Next year's cars will be the same as this season.

