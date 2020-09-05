Soccer-Chelsea sign Germany midfielder Havertz on five-year deal
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported the fee for the 21-year-old was in the region of 71 million pounds ($94.34 million). Havertz left the national team camp on Friday to complete his medical before signing for the London club.Reuters | London | Updated: 05-09-2020 00:43 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 00:43 IST
Chelsea have signed Germany's highly-rated attacking midfielder Kai Havertz from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Friday. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported the fee for the 21-year-old was in the region of 71 million pounds ($94.34 million).
Havertz left the national team camp on Friday to complete his medical before signing for the London club. "I am very happy and proud to be here. For me it's a dream come true to play in a big club like Chelsea and I can't wait to meet all the players and the trainers," Havertz said in a statement https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2020/09/04/chelsea-have-havertz-.
Havertz, who had two years left on his Leverkusen contract, scored 46 goals with 31 assists in 150 games for the club. ($1 = 0.7526 pounds)
