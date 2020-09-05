Left Menu
Soccer-West Brom sign winger Diangana on permanent deal

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2020 01:54 IST
West Bromwich Albion have signed winger Grady Diangana from West Ham United after a successful loan spell, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Friday. Diangana has agreed a five-year deal at The Hawthorns, with British media reporting that Albion paid 18 million pounds ($23.90 million) for the former England Under-21 international.

The 22-year-old contributed eight goals and six assists in 30 Championship (second-tier) appearances during his season-long loan spell at West Brom last term, helping them clinch promotion to the Premier League by finishing runners-up. "I'm still young and last year was like my first season in senior football. I feel I am only going to get better," Grady said in a statement https://www.wba.co.uk/news/diangana-pens-permanent-deal-albion.

West Ham said the decision to sell Diangana was made reluctantly but that the money will be reinvested to strengthen the squad in different areas. "We believe that this will give us the best possible chance of ensuring we have a balanced squad to compete in the Premier League and capable of reaching our objectives and ambitions this season," the London club said in a statement https://www.whufc.com/news/articles/2020/september/04-september/grady-diang-departs.

