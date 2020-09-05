Avs captain Landeskog (leg) out for Game 7

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will not play in Game 7 on Friday afternoon against the Dallas Stars due a cut on his right leg. Late in the second period of Game 6 on Wednesday in Edmonton, teammate Cale Makar had fallen to the ice just as Landeskog was moving away from the boards. Makar's skate clipped Landeskog just above the knee.

Landeskog slowly made his way to the bench and headed straight to the dressing room. He returned for a 16-second shift midway through the third period of Colorado's 4-1 win. Landeskog, 27, has tallied 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 14 postseason games.

He has recorded 44 points (21 goals, 23 assists) in 54 games during the regular season. Colorado also played without defenseman Conor Timmins, who was injured in Game 6.

The short-handed Avalanche were already missing their top two goalies in Philipp Grubauer and Pavel Francouz, veteran defenseman Erik Johnson and a pair of forwards in Joonas Donskoi and Matt Calvert. The Stars also had to make a couple of changes due to injuries. Veteran Andrew Cogliano was ruled out for Game 7, replaced by Joel Kiviranta. Defenseman Taylor Fedun was scratched and replaced by Joel Hanley.

Dallas was already playing without No. 1 goalie Ben Bishop and defenseman Stephen Johns.