Soccer-Bosnia end Italy's 11-match winning run with 1-1 draw
Italy, playing their first match since beating Armenia 9-1 last November, won all 10 of their qualifying matches for Euro 2020 as well as a friendly against the United States for the longest winning run in their history.Reuters | Florence | Updated: 05-09-2020 03:01 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 02:32 IST
Bosnia ended Italy's run of 11 successive wins when they held Roberto Mancini's side to a 1-1 draw in their Nations League match on Friday. After both teams hit the woodwork early in the second half, Edin Dzeko put the visitors in front when he fired into the roof of the net with a shot on the turn from a corner in the 57th minute in their League A Group One match.
Stefano Sensi equalized 10 minutes later with a deflected shot after Lorenzo Insigne pulled the ball back. Italy, playing their first match since beating Armenia 9-1 last November, won all 10 of their qualifying matches for Euro 2020 as well as a friendly against the United States for the longest winning run in their history.
ALSO READ
Harry Maguire, Mason Greenwood named in England's squad for Nations League matches
Soccer-Germany leave out Bayern, Leipzig players for Nations League games
Volunteers are new face of disaster recovery in United States
Soccer-England withdraw Maguire from Nations League squad after trial in Greece
Soccer-England withdraw Maguire from Nations League squad