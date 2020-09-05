Report: Clippers' Harrell named Sixth Man of Year

Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell is the 2019-20 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Friday. Harrell posted career highs with 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds in 63 games (two starts) during the regular season.

Clippers teammate Lou Williams, a three-time Sixth Man winner, and Oklahoma City guard Dennis Schroder were the other finalists for the award. Harrell, 26, was a second-round pick by Houston in 2015 and played two seasons with the Rockets before joining Los Angeles as part of the June 2017 trade that sent All-Star guard Chris Paul to the Rockets.

A Clippers player has won the award in five of the past seven seasons, with Harrell joining Jamal Crawford (2013-14, 2015-16) and Williams (2017-18, 2018-19). Williams also won it with the Toronto Raptors in 2014-15. Harrell averaged a career-high 27.8 minutes and shot 58.0 percent from the field and 65.8 percent from the free-throw line in 2019-20.

Through five seasons, Harrell has averaged 12.7 points and 4.9 rebounds in 318 games (25 starts). --Field Level Media