Colts to have up to 2,500 fans at home opener
The Indianapolis Colts said Friday they will allow a maximum of 2,500 spectators at their home opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 20 at Lucas Oil Stadium. That attendance figure was determined after discussions with the Marion County (Ind.) Public Health Department and is in accordance with local, NFL, and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19, the team said.

"Our top priority always will be the health and safety of fans, players and staff, so we must take the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe, which includes a reduced stadium capacity on game day," Colts COO Pete Ward said in a statement. "We will continue to work with local health officials on steps that will allow our season to go on as safely as possible with fans in the stands. And we continue to appreciate the patience of all our fans as we navigate the fluid nature of this pandemic." The average attendance for Colts games last season was 61,110.

Still, the Colts are among only a handful of teams allowing any fans through the gates for their home openers amid the ongoing pandemic. Others operating at a reduced capacity include the Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, and Miami Dolphins.

