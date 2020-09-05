Left Menu
Soccer-Czech Republic calls off Scotland match over COVID-19 concerns

The Czech Republic have called off next week's Nations League match against Scotland citing COVID-19 concerns hours after beating Slovakia 3-1 away in their opener on Friday. The Scottish FA said on Twitter it was aware of reports the Czech FA had called the game off, adding it had not received any official notification and would ask UEFA for clarification.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2020 04:54 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 04:54 IST
Slavia Prague's chairman said shortly before the game against Slovakia that he would ask to withdraw his club's seven players from the Czech squad after another member of the national team staff tested positive for the new coronavirus.

"The national team will not play against Scotland on Monday due to representatives decision and the current situation with the COVID-19," the Czech FA said in a statement on Twitter. "The national team ends current preparations with the immediate effect straight after the win against Slovakia."

West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek and AS Roma forward Patrik Schick missed the Slovakia match as they were in quarantine after coming into contact with another national team staff member who had tested positive for the virus. The Scottish FA said on Twitter it was aware of reports the Czech FA had called the game off, adding it had not received any official notification and would ask UEFA for clarification.

