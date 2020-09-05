Indians manager Francona improving, still out indefinitely

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona remains out indefinitely after surgery for a gastrointestinal issue, and complications following the procedure, but the 61-year old is progressing in his recovery. On Friday, Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti visited the 61-year-old Francona, who is recovering at his Cleveland residence. Francona had surgery last month and has missed 24 games, counting Friday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers.

"I was real encouraged by the way he looked today, and I know he said he's feeling better, which is all great news.," Antonetti said. "But he has been through a lot and he's in the middle of a recovery, so I still expect it will be some time before he rejoins us." Following his surgery at the Cleveland Clinic, Francona was dealing with blood clotting issues. He had a stent inserted two weeks ago to help with blood flow.

First-base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. has handled managing duties while Francona has been away and the six-time All-Star will continue in that role. The Indians entered play Friday with a 23-14 record and had a half-game lead on the much-improved Chicago White Sox in the American League Central. --Field Level Media