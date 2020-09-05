Reports: Dolphins to release QB Rosen

Left Menu
One day after it was revealed the Miami Dolphins were willing to field trade inquiries for backup quarterback Josh Rosen, the team released the once-heralded signal caller instead, according to multiple reports Friday.

One day after it was revealed the Miami Dolphins were willing to field trade inquiries for backup quarterback Josh Rosen, the team released the once-heralded signal caller instead, according to multiple reports Friday. It has been a rocky road for the 23-year-old since leaving UCLA. The Southern California native was the No. 10 overall selection in the 2018 draft by the Arizona Cardinals, starting 13 games during his rookie season in the desert.

After the Cardinals drafted Kyler Murray No. 1 overall in 2019, Rosen was traded on draft day to the Miami Dolphins. Now Rosen is looking to join his third team in three years. Rosen appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals in 2018, passing for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He started three of his six games with the Dolphins last season, throwing for 567 yards, one TD and five interceptions.

The Dolphins gave up a second-round pick in 2019 and a fifth-round selection in 2020 to obtain Rosen. The move means the Dolphins will proceed with Ryan Fitzpatrick as their starting quarterback this season, with Tua Tagovailoa as his backup. Tagovailoa was the No. 5 overall selection by the Dolphins in the most recent draft.

