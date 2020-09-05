Left Menu
Phillies cash in on Mets' defense, bad luck for 5th straight

In his longest start since May 25, 2019, the right-hander fanned seven, walked one, and threw a season-high 102 pitches. Hector Neris allowed a one-out single to Smith in the eighth to make it 5-3.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2020 08:05 IST
Roman Quinn hit a strange tiebreaking single with two outs in the seventh inning and the visiting Philadelphia Phillies continued their surge with a 5-3 victory over the New York Mets Friday night. The Phillies (19-15) won their fifth straight game and improved to 10-1 in their last 11 games, thanks to Quinn's odd hit.

After Phil Gosselin doubled with two outs and nobody on, Quinn hit a ground ball up the middle off Jared Hughes (1-2) that required shortstop Andres Gimenez to make a diving stop. As Gimenez lunged to his right, the ball caromed off his bare right hand during his dive and deflected off his glove into center field as Gosselin raced home. Jay Bruce hit an RBI single in the second and Didi Gregorius had an RBI fielder's choice in the third as Philadelphia improved to 4-0 this season against the Mets.

Philadelphia added its fourth run in the eighth when Rhys Hoskins scored on an error by first baseman Dominic Smith, who mishandled a wide throw from third baseman J.D. Davis on Jean Segura's infield single. The Phillies took a 5-2 lead later in the eighth when Adam Haseley was grazed on the thigh by Brad Brach's pitch.

Michael Conforto hit a two-run homer in the fifth for the Mets (17-22), who lost for the sixth time in eight games and were unable to win three straight for the third time this season. Coming off the shortest start of his career in Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Braves, Jake Arrieta (3-4) allowed two runs on seven hits in a season-high seven innings. In his longest start since May 25, 2019, the right-hander fanned seven, walked one, and threw a season-high 102 pitches.

Hector Neris allowed a one-out single to Smith in the eighth to make it 5-3. Tommy Hunter stranded two in the inning by retiring Pete Alonso after Hoskins dove to snag Robinson Cano's 112-mph liner at the first baseline for the second out. Brandon Workman tossed a perfect ninth for his fifth save in six chances since being acquired from the Boston Red Sox.

Mets right-hander Rick Porcello allowed two runs on three hits in six innings. He struck six, walked two, and ended his 100-pitch outing by retiring the final 12 hitters. --Field Level Media

