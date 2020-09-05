Left Menu
Turner helps Nats beat Braves, snap skid

Trea Turner hit a solo homer in the sixth inning to break a tie game and help send the Washington Nationals to a 10-9 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a seven-inning doubleheader on Friday, snapping their seven-game losing streak. Asdrubal Cabrera got Washington's run home on a sacrifice fly and Atlanta's Marcell Ozuna evened the game with a run-scoring double in the bottom half.

Trea Turner hit a solo homer in the sixth inning to break a tie game and help send the Washington Nationals to a 10-9 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a seven-inning doubleheader on Friday, snapping their seven-game losing streak. Atlanta won the first game of the doubleheader 7-1.

Turner's blast came against reliever Will Smith (2-1). Turner has hit safely in 24 of his last 27 games. The Nationals tacked on two more insurance runs in the seventh on Wilmer Difo's sacrifice fly and Michael A. Taylor's soft grounder. Infielder Charlie Culberson entered the game as a relief pitcher with the bases loaded and retired Turner on a pop fly to end the threat.

Washington needed that cushion, too. Atlanta's Travis d'Arnaud hit a two-run homer, his fifth, to cut the margin to one run and Nick Markakis reached second base with no one out on Turner's error. But Daniel Hudson retired the next three batters to close it out and earn his seventh save. Wander Suero (2-0) got the win with one scoreless inning. Neither starter was involved in the decision. Atlanta's Huascar Ynoa pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed six runs on five hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Washington's Wil Crowe pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on four hits, four walks and three strikeouts.

Both teams scored a run in the first inning. Asdrubal Cabrera got Washington's run home on a sacrifice fly and Atlanta's Marcell Ozuna evened the game with a run-scoring double in the bottom half. Washington's Brock Holt singled in a run in the second, but Atlanta answered in the bottom half on home runs from Austin Riley, his seventh, and Ronald Acuna Jr., his eighth. Acuna had two home runs in the first game.

The Nationals broke loose for five runs in the third inning to take a 7-3 lead. Eric Thames delivered a two-run single and later scored on a passed ball. Taylor doubled in two more. But Atlanta's Freddie Freeman evened the score with his first career grand slam.

--Field Level Media

