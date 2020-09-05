Left Menu
Tzu-Wei Lin had an RBI double and Michael Chavis drove in a run with a single and the Boston Red Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 to gain a doubleheader split on Friday. Red Sox starter Chris Mazza allowed one run, three hits and one walk in four innings.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2020 09:05 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 08:48 IST
Red Sox beat Jays, split twin bill

Tzu-Wei Lin had an RBI double and Michael Chavis drove in a run with a single and the Boston Red Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 to gain a doubleheader split on Friday. The Red Sox (13-27) ended a five-game losing streak and stopped the Blue Jays' winning streak at three games. Yairo Munoz had three hits in each game for Boston.

Rowdy Tellez hit a solo home run for the Blue Jays (21-17), who won the first game 8-7. Each game was seven innings. The Blue Jays were the home team for the second game because it was making up for a postponement from an earlier series between the teams at Toronto's temporary home park in Buffalo.

Ross Stripling (3-2) made his first start for Toronto after his acquisition in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The right-hander allowed three runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings. Red Sox starter Chris Mazza allowed one run, three hits and one walk in four innings. He struck out two.

Josh Taylor (1-1) replaced Mazza and pitched a perfect fifth. Matt Barnes pitched around an infield single in the seventh to earn his fourth save. Boston scored once in the second. Christian Vazquez led off with a single. Jackie Bradley Jr. bunted for a single with one out to extend his hit streak to seven games. Lin drove in a run with a ground-rule double.

The Red Sox added a run in the third. Munoz singled with one out and was forced at second on a grounder to first by Rafael Devers. Vazquez walked an out later, and Chavis hit an RBI single. Tellez led off the bottom of the fourth with his seventh homer.

The Red Sox restored their two-run lead in the top of the fifth. Stripling allowed a one-out double to Munoz and walked Devers. Sean Reid-Foley took over for Stripling and walked Vazquez to load the bases. Munoz scored on a throwing error by catcher Reese McGuire on a pickoff attempt at second base.

Randal Grichuk doubled against Robinson Leyer with one out in the sixth. Tellez walked and Santiago Espinal ran for him. Jonathan Villar then hit a two-out RBI single. --Field Level Media

