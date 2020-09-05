Left Menu
Development News Edition

White Sox top Royals, move into first

Singer again had runners on second and third with no outs in the second inning, and again escaped with allowing only one run, a Nick Madrigal single. The Royals got one back in the second when Adalberto Mondesi drove in Alex Gordon with a two-out single, snapping an 0-for-22 skid.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2020 09:42 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 09:42 IST
White Sox top Royals, move into first

Jose Abreu's two-run double in the sixth inning opened up a close game and the Chicago White Sox defeated the host Kansas City Royals 7-4 Friday night at Kauffman Stadium. Abreu extended his hitting streak to 18 games, tied for the longest in the majors this season with Baltimore's Anthony Santander, while Eloy Jimenez had three hits and an RBI for Chicago.

The White Sox (24-15) moved into first place in the American League Central, a half-game ahead of the Cleveland Indians, who lost Friday, and the Minnesota Twins, who swept a doubleheader from Detroit. Codi Heuer (2-0) got the win in relief, and Alex Colome got his eighth save.

Brady Singer (1-4) took the loss for the Royals (14-25). He allowed five runs on 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings. Singer put the first two runners of the game on second and third with no out, but allowed only a sacrifice fly to Edwin Encarnacion before getting out of the inning.

Whit Merrifield singled in the first, snapping an 0-for-17 streak. It also snapped a hitless streak for White Sox starter Dane Dunning, who threw five hitless innings in his last start, also against the Royals. Singer again had runners on second and third with no outs in the second inning, and again escaped with allowing only one run, a Nick Madrigal single.

The Royals got one back in the second when Adalberto Mondesi drove in Alex Gordon with a two-out single, snapping an 0-for-22 skid. Mondesi finished with three hits. Chicago got another run in the fourth on a pair of singles by Nomar Mazara and Madrigal and a sacrifice fly by Tim Anderson.

An RBI fielder's choice by Edward Olivares and another RBI single by Mondesi knotted the game at 3-3 in the fourth. The Royals had the bases loaded with one out and the top of the order coming up, but Merrifield popped up and Hunter Dozier grounded out. The White Sox got another run in the fifth on a wild pitch by Singer, then chased him in the sixth. With two outs he gave up a single to Anderson. Jesse Hahn then replaced Singer and walked Yoan Moncada on 10 pitches. Four pitches later, Abreu doubled in Anderson and Moncada.

Jimenez' RBI double in the seventh added the seventh run. The Royals got a run in the ninth, but Ryan McBroom grounded out representing the tying run.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

HarperCollins India to publish Nothing To Lose, a no-holds-barred account of Ma Anand Sheela's life, by Manbeena Sandhu

HarperCollins Publishers India is delighted to announce the publication of Manbeena Sandhus Nothing to Lose The Authorized Biography of Ma Anand Sheela, to be out on 5 October 2020. A story of an operatic storm ... A compelling must-read Ch...

Victoria police brace for anti-lockdown rallies

Police in Australias hardest-hit Victoria state are urging people to stay away from Saturday rallies protesting the lockdown in Melbourne, as the countrys death toll rose to 748. Victoria reported 11 more deaths and 76 new infections.The Me...

Showik, Miranda taken to civic hospital for medical tests

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB took Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, held in connection with the drugs probe linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death, to a civic hospital here for medical tests on Saturday morning, an official sa...

Rugby-Six Pumas test positive for COVID-19: UAR

Six Pumas players have tested positive for COVID-19, the Argentine Rugby Union UAR said, news which deals another blow to hopes the Rugby Championship can go ahead later this year. The players, including first-choice winger Emiliano Boffell...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020