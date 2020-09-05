Left Menu
Development News Edition

Orioles end 19-game skid vs. Yankees, split DH

Rookie Ryan Mountcastle homered and drove in three runs, and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the visiting Yankees 6-3 in the second game of a doubleheader Friday night to end their 19-game, head-to-head losing streak against New York.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2020 10:09 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 10:09 IST
Orioles end 19-game skid vs. Yankees, split DH

Rookie Ryan Mountcastle homered and drove in three runs, and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the visiting Yankees 6-3 in the second game of a doubleheader Friday night to end their 19-game, head-to-head losing streak against New York. The Yankees beat the Orioles 6-5 in nine innings in the first game of the twin bill, New York's 18th straight victory in Baltimore. The Yankees' last loss at Camden Yards before Friday's nightcap came on July 10, 2018.

The road winning streak was a franchise record for New York against any team. The Yankees just missed matching the longest head-to-head road winning streak vs. a single opponent, with the mark of 19 set by the Brooklyn Dodgers against the Cincinnati Reds from 1947 to '49.

The rebuilding Orioles finally ended the skid Friday night. Jorge Lopez (1-0) threw five innings for the win, with all three runs he allowed being unearned. He gave up three hits and one walk while striking out two. Cesar Valdez earned his first major league save by throwing two shutout innings.

Yankees starter Deivi Garcia (0-1) allowed four runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked two and fanned six. The Yankees led 3-2 until Baltimore produced a two-out, four-run rally in the fifth. Mountcastle got the second of the team's four consecutive hits, a single that made it 3-3.

Rio Ruiz followed with a tiebreaking single, and Pat Valaika lined a two-run double that gave Baltimore a 6-3 lead. Mountcastle started the scoring with a two-run homer in the second that gave the Orioles a quick 2-0 lead. The Yankees cut the deficit in half in the third on a Thairo Estrada RBI groundout.

Erik Kratz's two-run single in the fourth gave the Yankees a 3-2 lead. The Orioles also had to do it without right fielder Anthony Santander, who hurt an oblique muscle late in Game 1. The team wasn't sure how long he would be sidelined.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Marte's 4-hit night guides D-backs past Giants

Ketel Marte tied a career high with three extra-base hits a part of a 4-for-5 evening, and the Arizona Diamondbacks held on for a 6-5 win over the host San Francisco Giants on Friday night in the first of a four-game series. Marte homered a...

HarperCollins India to publish Nothing To Lose, a no-holds-barred account of Ma Anand Sheela's life, by Manbeena Sandhu

HarperCollins Publishers India is delighted to announce the publication of Manbeena Sandhus Nothing to Lose The Authorized Biography of Ma Anand Sheela, to be out on 5 October 2020. A story of an operatic storm ... A compelling must-read Ch...

Victoria police brace for anti-lockdown rallies

Police in Australias hardest-hit Victoria state are urging people to stay away from Saturday rallies protesting the lockdown in Melbourne, as the countrys death toll rose to 748. Victoria reported 11 more deaths and 76 new infections.The Me...

Showik, Miranda taken to civic hospital for medical tests

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB took Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, held in connection with the drugs probe linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death, to a civic hospital here for medical tests on Saturday morning, an official sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020