US Open: Rohan Bopanna, Denis Shapovalov enter second round in men's doubles

The Indian-Canadian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov have reached the second round in the ongoing US Open with a win over Ernesto Escobedo and Noah Rubin on Friday. In the first round clash, Bopanna and Shapovalov thrashed the American pair of Escobedo and Rubin in straight sets 6-2 6-4.

After the win, Bopanna took to Twitter and wrote, "Through to the 2nd rd. @denis_shapo #USOpen". Bopanna and Shapovalov will now face a German pair of Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Miles in the next round on Saturday, September 5. The Germans have defeated the Australian pair of Luke Saville and Max Purcell in the second round. (ANI)