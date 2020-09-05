Left Menu
Development News Edition

Georgia Brougham rejoins Birmingham City women on loan from Everton

Defender Georgia Brougham has rejoined Birmingham City Women on loan from Everton.

ANI | Birmingham | Updated: 05-09-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 12:28 IST
Georgia Brougham rejoins Birmingham City women on loan from Everton
Defender Georgia Brougham (Photo/Birmingham City Women Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Defender Georgia Brougham has rejoined Birmingham City Women on loan from Everton. Brougham came in at Blues last season on loan from the Toffees in January. She made four appearances -- two apiece in the Women's Super League and FA Cup -- before the season was halted due to COVID-19.

Brougham's addition to the ranks will help strengthen Carla Ward's backline options. "Georgia comes with a lot of experience, despite being young. She has played at the highest level now for a number of years. I think what is important too is just how well she settled into the group when she came after Christmas. And the girls have got a lot of respect for her," head coach Ward said in a statement.

"She slots straight into what we are trying to do, the way we want to play," she added. The 24-year-old came through at Manchester City before switching to Everton, whom she helped win the FA WSL 2 Spring Series in 2017.

Ward said she was happy with the personnel now at her disposal defensively. "We knew straight away that we needed one or two players -- maybe even another one on top of that. But I like to play wide players as full-backs, that's the way I work. So, yes, I'm happy certainly with the options we've got," she said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Maguire in line for October return, says England boss Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate said defender Harry Maguire is in line to return to the squad in October having been withdrawn for this months Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark following his arrest and trial in Greece. A Gre...

SIAM appoints Kenichi Ayukawa as its new President

The executive committee of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers SIAM has elected Kenichi Ayukawa as its new President. He has been the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd since 2013.Ayukawa who was...

IPL 13: Mumbai Indians introduces NBA-style smart ring to fight COVID-19

By Baidurjo Bhose Defending champions Mumbai Indians have taken their COVID-19 precautionary protocols to the next level with the introduction of a special smart ring. The ring is a personal health tracking device to be worn by every member...

Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood, others offer Teachers' Day greetings

Several Bollywood celebrities marked the occasion of Teachers Day by remembering their teachers and sending greetings to them on social media. Actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share a picture from her annual day function when she was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020