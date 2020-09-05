Georgia Brougham rejoins Birmingham City women on loan from Everton
Defender Georgia Brougham has rejoined Birmingham City Women on loan from Everton.ANI | Birmingham | Updated: 05-09-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 12:28 IST
Defender Georgia Brougham has rejoined Birmingham City Women on loan from Everton. Brougham came in at Blues last season on loan from the Toffees in January. She made four appearances -- two apiece in the Women's Super League and FA Cup -- before the season was halted due to COVID-19.
Brougham's addition to the ranks will help strengthen Carla Ward's backline options. "Georgia comes with a lot of experience, despite being young. She has played at the highest level now for a number of years. I think what is important too is just how well she settled into the group when she came after Christmas. And the girls have got a lot of respect for her," head coach Ward said in a statement.
"She slots straight into what we are trying to do, the way we want to play," she added. The 24-year-old came through at Manchester City before switching to Everton, whom she helped win the FA WSL 2 Spring Series in 2017.
Ward said she was happy with the personnel now at her disposal defensively. "We knew straight away that we needed one or two players -- maybe even another one on top of that. But I like to play wide players as full-backs, that's the way I work. So, yes, I'm happy certainly with the options we've got," she said. (ANI)
