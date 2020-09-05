Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Dutch begin post-Koeman era with victory over Poland

The performance had all the hallmarks of their confident showings of the last two years under Koeman, who sparked a revival after they missed out on the European Championship in 2016 and the World Cup in Russia. After Koeman quit to take up his "dream job" with Barcelona last month, his assistant Dwight Lodeweges took over as interim coach and the Dutch team hardly missed a beat.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 05-09-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 13:36 IST
Soccer-Dutch begin post-Koeman era with victory over Poland

The Netherlands began the post-Ronald Koeman era by keeping up their former coach's approach to the game and beating Poland 1-0 in their Nations League opener on Friday. The performance had all the hallmarks of their confident showings of the last two years under Koeman, who sparked a revival after they missed out on the European Championship in 2016 and the World Cup in Russia.

After Koeman quit to take up his "dream job" with Barcelona last month, his assistant Dwight Lodeweges took over as interim coach and the Dutch team hardly missed a beat. Even Koeman was expressing his delight at the end.

“Ronald Koeman congratulated me by text. He thought we had a really good second half. So, thank you Ronald,” Lodeweges told Dutch television after the game. The team plays again in Amsterdam against Italy on Monday after which Dutch football association (KNVB) will begin the process of selecting a new coach, though KNVB sources have said there would be no rush to name a replacement.

Louis van Gaal, 69, has not ruled out the possibility of a third stint at the helm, though captain Virgil van Dijk spoke highly of Lodeweges, who is not considered a strong candidate. "He has the respect of the players and does an excellent job. He does what he did before," Van Dijk said after Friday’s victory. "It is pleasant working with him and everyone here around the team knows that."

For the interim coach it was no prefect debut, even though he is the first new Dutch coach since Frank Rijkaard in 1998 to win his first match. “We worked on things in the week that we wanted to improve, and we didn’t achieve that in the first half. We fixed it in phases in the second half.

“But we were last together nine months ago and so in the end I’m most satisfied.” (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Royals' focus on stopping White Sox starts with Robert

Luis Robert has wowed White Sox fans in Chicago, but appreciation of his talents doesnt stop there. The White Sox center fielder will look to continue his strong rookie season Saturday when Chicago plays the second game of a four-game road ...

Teachers' Day: Indian hockey stars remember influence of gurus

On the occasion of Teachers Day, players from the Indian national men and womens hockey teams recalled the influence of their childhood teachers and coaches that had a lasting impression on their careers and forged their path to achieving s...

Farah, Hassan beat one-hour world record in Brussels

With no fans to cheer them on, four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah and Sifan Hassan both broke the rarely run one-hour world record at the Memorial Van Damme meeting. In an empty stadium because of the coronavirus crisis, Hassan first impro...

Mumbai police cooperating with CBI in Sushant case: Minister

Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said the Mumbai police is extending full cooperation to the CBI in its probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death. A Central Bureau of Investigation CBI team has been camping in Mumbai s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020