'Rustiness won't take long to go': Watson after first training session ahead of IPL 13

After having his first training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shane Watson said that there was little rustiness but it will not take long to go away.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 05-09-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 16:59 IST
CSK all-rounder Shane Watson (Photo/ Shane Watson Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After having his first training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shane Watson said that there was little rustiness but it will not take long to go away. CSK resumed their training on Friday after no new coronavirus cases were detected in the contingent following a fresh COVID-19 test which was done on Thursday.

"How exciting it was to be back with all of my @ChennaiIPLmates for our first training session!!! It was so much fun. There was a little rust that will not take long to go," Watson tweeted. Watson was picked by CSK ahead of the 2018 IPL and he has been with the team since then.

The right-handed batsman has played 32 matches for the franchise, scoring 493 runs, with his highest score being 117 not out which came during the finals of the 2018 edition against SunRisers Hyderabad. The 39-year-old has also scalped six wickets for the franchise.

The IPL 2020 is slated to be held from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. Speaking to ANI, a CSK source earlier had said: "All the players and support staff who were tested on Thursday are negative. Those players who tested positive earlier will be tested only after 14 days of isolation."

CSK is the last franchise to start training after 13 personnel including two players of the camp had tested positive for COVID-19. Last week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had confirmed that 13 personnel including two players had tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

