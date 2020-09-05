IPL 13: Great that the tournament is going ahead, says Williamson

Left Menu
ANI | Dubai | Updated: 05-09-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 18:24 IST
SunRisers Hyderabad batsman Kane Williamson (Photo/ SunRisers Hyderabad Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Expressing his excitement about the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, SunRisers Hyderabad batsman Kane Williamson said that it is great that the tournament is going ahead. Williamson arrived in the UAE on Thursday and is currently confined to his room for six days as he undergoes quarantine as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus.

If the New Zealand skipper returns with three negative COVID tests in this time frame, he will join his teammates in training ahead of the tournament. "It is great that IPL is going ahead and all the players can get over to Dubai and quarantine and then start looking forward to playing some cricket. I know for everybody out there, it's been a long time between any sort of normality so it is a very exciting opportunity," Williamson said in a video posted on the official YouTube channel of SunRisers Hyderabad.

When asked what he will do in his first six days in Dubai, Williamson said: "I'm sure it will be a longish six days, but it will be fine at the same time. I am looking forward to catching up with all the guys. I will make sure I get through some fitness and exercise and do a bit of reading. Let's see where the quarantine takes me, I will start acclimatising, I suppose." All players and team personnel are required to undergo a six-day quarantine period after landing in the UAE and everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19 thrice.

Once, they all test negative for COVID-19, the players can start training in the UAE with their teammates. The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 till November 10 in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. (ANI)

