Biggest challenge is to make sure team stays within bio-bubble: Delhi Capitals CEO

By Nitin Srivastava Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra said that to make sure the team stays within the bio-bubble is the biggest challenge forced by the coronavirus pandemic as it gets very tough for players and support staff to remain in their rooms.

"The biggest challenge is to make sure that the team is secluded and stays within the bubble. They are all following and abiding by the rules. But it gets very tough for players and support staff of different age-groups to be stuck in their room. We are doing everything to entertain them and keep them mentally strong and stable," Malhotra told ANI. His remarks come after 13 personnel including two players of the Chennai Super Kings camp had tested positive for COVID-19 last week. CSK started training on Friday as no new coronavirus case has been detected in the contingent after a fresh test on Thursday.

According to the Capitals CEO, the franchise has a quality squad that is capable of lifting the title for the first time since the inception of the tournament. "We have a great team. The problem with IPL or any other tournament is that one or two games make the difference. We do feel that we have a team to go all the way. We definitely have a team to qualify and we are hoping that this time the cup is ours. It has been a long wait but maybe the number 13 would finally be lucky for us," he said.

Comparing with the normal times, Malhotra said before the pandemic players used to talk and share their experience with the different team players but the COVID-19 has restricted players' movement. He is also looking forward to the intra-squad warm-up games to try and execute different scenarios. "Definitely warm-up matches are the best. We have asked for the two warm-up matches but BCCI has told us we can have intra-squad matches so we will play within the squad. Our coaching team has decided they will do different match stimulations, they will be given different match conditions in those intra-squad games," the CEO said. (ANI)