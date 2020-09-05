Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Hamilton posts fastest lap in F1 history to take pole at Monza

Another win for Hamilton on Sunday would be his sixth in eight races and career 90th -- one short of former Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's all-time record. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel will line up 13th and 17th respectively for their team's home race -- the first time since 1984 that Ferrari failed to qualify in the top 10 with either car at Monza.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 20:04 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton posts fastest lap in F1 history to take pole at Monza
Hamilton's closest championship rival Max Verstappen, 47 points behind after seven races, qualified for Red Bull in fifth place. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton smashed the Monza track record to take pole position for the Italian Grand Prix with the fastest lap in Formula One history on Saturday.

The Mercedes driver produced a sensational lap of one minute 18.887 seconds -- at an average speed of 264.362kph -- on a sunny afternoon to lead Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas in another front-row lockout. It was the 94th pole of Hamilton's stellar career, and his seventh at Monza, and shattered the idea that a clampdown on so-called engine 'party modes' would affect his team's performance.

"No party. No problem" said the team on its official Twitter feed. McLaren's Carlos Sainz qualified third, with Racing Point's Sergio Perez fourth.

Hamilton's closest championship rival Max Verstappen, 47 points behind after seven races, qualified for Red Bull in fifth place. Another win for Hamilton on Sunday would be his sixth in eight races and career 90th -- one short of former Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's all-time record.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel will line up 13th and 17th respectively for their team's home race -- the first time since 1984 that Ferrari failed to qualify in the top 10 with either car at Monza. "The best I can do," said Leclerc over the team radio of his effort.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Pak again violates ceasefire in Poonch

Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and resorted to intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Degwar sectors in Poonch on Saturday evening at about 5.30 pm.The Indian Army is retaliating in a befitting ...

People News Roundup: Robert Pattinson's positive test on 'Batman' set underscores challenges for Hollywood

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Robert Pattinsons positive test on Batman set underscores challenges for HollywoodBritish actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19, news media reported on Thursday, halting...

Rains lash Delhi; waterlogging, traffic jams in several areas

A thunderstorm barrelled&#160;through the national capital on Saturday evening, uprooting trees and bringing moderate rains that flooded low-lying areas. Heavy waterlogging disrupted&#160;traffic movement on key roads.Rains had been evading...

NEWSALERT NEWSALERT-SUSHANT-NCB-ARREST NCB arrests Dipesh Sawant, personal staff of late actor Su'

NCB arrests Dipesh Sawant, personal staff of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in drugs case linked to his death Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020