Report: Still without deal, Clowney switches agents

With the NFL season kickoff less than a week away, free-agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has fired agent Bus Cook, according to ESPN. The former No. 1 overall draft pick reportedly now will work with Kennard McGuire as he tries to find a team that will meet his contract demands this season.

Clowney fired Cook once before, according to ProFootballTalk. That came in the 2019 offseason, though Clowney rehired Cook before being traded from the Houston Texans to the Seattle Seahawks. Cook is best known as the longtime agent of retired quarterback Brett Favre. Kennard's clients include Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Clowney has been linked to the Tennessee Titans and Seahawks, but on Friday reportedly met with New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton in Houston for a private dinner. Seattle, where Clowney played in 2019, and Tennessee both would be looking to pay him around $12 million per season, per Yahoo Sports. He reportedly turned down an offer earlier this offseason that could have been as high as $18 million from the Cleveland Browns.

Clowney reportedly was looking for $21 million per season when free agency opened but found the market wants. Clowney has tallied 32 sacks in 75 career games. He also has a noteworthy injury history, which includes microfracture surgery on his knee and core muscle surgery after the 2019 season.

Clowney, 27, played in 13 games for the Seahawks last season, registering three sacks, 31 tackles and 13 quarterback hits. --Field Level Media