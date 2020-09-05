Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Bologna coach believes he caught COVID-19 from his children

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic believes his children might have infected him with COVID-19, he said on Saturday after being forced to miss his team's pre-season training camp for the second year running.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 05-09-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 21:38 IST
Soccer-Bologna coach believes he caught COVID-19 from his children
Mihajlovic, who was diagnosed with leukaemia in July last year, said he remained asymptomatic and denied that he had done anything that could have put himself at risk. Image Credit: ANI

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic believes his children might have infected him with COVID-19, he said on Saturday after being forced to miss his team's pre-season training camp for the second year running. Mihajlovic, who was diagnosed with leukaemia in July last year, said he remained asymptomatic and denied that he had done anything that could have put himself at risk.

"I did nothing that I wasn't allowed to do, I always behaved well and I was disappointed about many criticisms that were aimed at me and my family," he said in a video to his team and fans on Saturday. "I followed the rules, I did everything a person is allowed to do while on holiday. Unfortunately, it happened -- the discos were open and my children were going, and it is possible that I was infected from one of my children.

"For the second year in a row, I couldn't make the training camp and that's what stung me the most." The 51-year-old, a former Yugoslavia international famous for having one of the fiercest shots in the game, said in early August that he had recovered from leukaemia.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Charlie Hebdo, market attacks turned widow into fugitive

The fugitive widow of the Islamic State killer who plotted attacks against the Charlie Hebdo satirical newspaper and a kosher market calls home to France once a year to catch up, her sisters testified, offering new details about one of the ...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day at the U.S. Open in New York on Saturday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Times ET GMT-4 1210 SAKKARI ELIMINATES ANISIMOVA IN 55 MINUTESGreek 15th seed Maria Sakkar...

Indiana Jones 5 won’t be a reboot, will continue adventures of Indiana Jones

The release of Indiana Jones 5 is going to be delayed. Indiana Jones 4 was released in May 2008. Since then fans have been waiting for the fifth movie without losing hope.Many fans considered that Indiana Jones 5 would never be worked upon....

Chaitanya Tamhane' The Disciple' debuts at Venice Film Festival

Filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane has charmed the critics with his second feature film The Disciple, which had its world premier at the 2020 Venice Film Festival. The Marathi-language film is the first Indian movie in 20 years to be chosen for th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020