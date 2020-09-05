Soccer-Ronaldo out of Portugal's match against Croatia

Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of Portugal's Nations League match at home to Croatia on Saturday after suffering a toe infection. Ronaldo, who has 164 caps and is one goal away from becoming only the second player ever to score 100 goals at the international level, was not on the team sheet announced by UEFA.

Coach Fernando Santos said on Friday said that the 35-year-old had suffered the infection during the week and that his toe looked as if it had been stung by a bee. Portugal's next match will be a way to Sweden on Tuesday. It is the first Portugal match he has missed since the 1-1 draw with Poland in November 2018.