Cardinals place LHP Kim on IL, activate LHP Miller

The St. Louis Cardinals put rookie left-hander Kwang Hyun Kim on the 10-day injured list Saturday and reinstated left-handed reliever, Andrew Miller. No specific injury or illness was provided by the team for Kim, but the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said he had a kidney ailment. He was slated to start Sunday against the Cubs in Chicago. His move to the IL is retroactive to Wednesday.

The 32-year-old South Korean has pitched brilliantly so far in his first season in the majors, compiling a 2-0 record with a 0.83 ERA and one save in five games (four starts). Kim's 0.44 ERA through his first four starts was the lowest ERA by a rookie southpaw since Fernando Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1981. Kim got the win in Tuesday's 16-2 win at Cincinnati, holding the Reds scoreless on three hits in five innings.

Miller, 35, landed on the injured list on Aug. 24 with left shoulder fatigue. The two-time All-Star is 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA in seven relief appearances this season. The Cardinals also added right-hander Nabil Crismatt as the 29th man on the roster for Saturday's doubleheader with the Cubs.

--Field Level Media