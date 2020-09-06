Left Menu
Report: DE Clowney to sign with Titans

Clowney had been linked to the Titans and Seahawks, but reportedly met Friday with Saints head coach Sean Payton in Houston for a private dinner. Seattle, where Clowney played in 2019, and Tennessee both would be looking to pay him around $12 million per season, per Yahoo Sports.

06-09-2020
Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans, according to ESPN's Diana Russini. Russini reported Saturday that the former No. 1 overall draft pick chose the Titans over returning to the Seattle Seahawks and despite a late push from the New Orleans Saints.

Clowney, 27, made his long-anticipated decision not long after firing agent Bus Cook and hiring Kennard McGuire in order to find a team to meet his contract demands. Cook is best known as the longtime agent of retired quarterback Brett Favre. Kennard's clients include Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Clowney had been linked to the Titans and Seahawks, but reportedly met Friday with Saints head coach Sean Payton in Houston for a private dinner.

Seattle, where Clowney played in 2019, and Tennessee both would be looking to pay him around $12 million per season, per Yahoo Sports. He reportedly turned down an offer earlier this offseason that could have been as high as $18 million from the Cleveland Browns. Clowney reportedly was looking for $21 million per season when free agency opened, but found the market wanting.

He has tallied 32 sacks in 75 career games. He also has a noteworthy injury history, which includes microfracture surgery on his knee and core muscle surgery after the 2019 season. Clowney played in 13 games for the Seahawks last season, registering three sacks, 31 tackles and 13 quarterback hits.

