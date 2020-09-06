Suarez clubs 3 HRs in Reds’ win over Pirates

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2020 08:22 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 08:22 IST
Eugenio Suarez drove in five runs on three homers Saturday to pace the visiting Cincinnati Reds to a 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Suarez sprayed the ball all over PNC Park, hitting a three-run shot and two solo numbers for his first career three-home run game.

Tucker Barnhart added a solo homer for Cincinnati (18-22). Jacob Stallings hit a solo homer and Erik Gonzalez was 3-for-4 with a walk and a run scored for the Pirates (12-26).

Cincinnati starter Anthony DeSclafani pitched four-plus innings, giving up two runs and six hits, with three walks and two strikeouts. Amir Garrett (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless, hitless innings with three strikeouts.

Pittsburgh's Trevor Williams (1-6), who had been 6-1 in 10 career starts against the Reds, allowed five hits and five runs in six innings, with six strikeouts and three walks. He threw a season-high 111 pitches. Pittsburgh center fielder Anthony Alford left in the third after slamming into the outfield wall trying to make a catch. The team said he fractured his right elbow.

Barnhart led off the third with his third homer of the season, to center, for a 1-0 Reds lead. That was the play on which Alford got hurt. Joey Votto followed with a double to right and went to third on a groundout. Jesse Winker walked ahead of Suarez's first homer of the night, 10th of the season, a shot to left for a 4-0 Cincinnati lead.

In the bottom of the third, Gonzalez reached on an infield single. Adam Frazier singled to left-center with Gonazlez going to third. After Bryan Reynolds bounced out and Colin Moran walked to load the bases, Gonzalez scored on Gregory Polanco's sacrifice fly to bring the Pirates to within 4-1. With two outs in the fourth, Stallings roped his second homer to left to make it 4-2.

Suarez led off the sixth with a homer to right to up the Reds lead to 5-2. He struck again in the eighth, a one-out shot to right-center off Derek Holland for a 6-2 Cincinnati lead and his fourth homer in two days.

--Field Level Media

