Rockies knock off Dodgers behind Arenado’s RBI in 9th

Nolan Arenado delivered the go-ahead RBI single in the ninth inning and the Colorado Rockies defeated the host Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 on Saturday, earning a much-needed victory over their National League West rival. Rockies starter German Marquez pitched seven solid innings and pinch hitter Josh Fuentes added a two-run double in the ninth, ending the Dodgers' six-game winning streak.

Dodgers pitchers had retired 14 consecutive Rockies batters heading into the ninth in a 2-2 tie. But Raimel Tapia led off with a single against right-hander Blake Treinen (3-2). Trevor Story followed with his own single and Arenado punched a single to right for the go-ahead run. It was Arenado's first hit against the Dodgers this season in 14 at-bats.

Yency Almonte (2-0) earned the victory with a scoreless eighth inning and Daniel Bard pitched the ninth for his fifth save. The Rockies entered the night having lost 17 of their last 18 games at Dodger Stadium and 24 of their last 28 overall between the clubs.

Mookie Betts had two hits with an RBI and a run scored for the Dodgers, while rookie starter Tony Gonsolin pitched six solid innings. Marquez did his part with yet another solid start in Los Angeles. The right-hander gave up two runs on five hits with three walks and five strikeouts. In six career starts at Dodger Stadium, Marquez now has a 2.09 ERA.

Right fielder Sam Hilliard helped Marquez in the fourth inning, reaching over the right field wall to rob Cody Bellinger of a home run. In the second inning, Charlie Blackmon scored from second base on a fly ball to the right field wall by Kevin Pillar. Betts caught Pillar's drive but dropped the ball while taking it out of his glove, allowing Blackmon to score.

Blackmon made it 2-0 in the fourth inning with a home run to right field, his fifth of the season. Betts and Corey Seager each had run-scoring hits for the Dodgers in the fifth.

Gonsolin gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits over six innings with no walks and eight strikeouts, to tie a career high. It was his first start since gaining a regular spot in the rotation when Ross Stripling was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays. --Field Level Media