Rallying-Tanak wins at home in Estonia as WRC re-starts

Rallying-Tanak wins at home in Estonia as WRC re-startsReuters | Updated: 06-09-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 19:01 IST
Ott Tanak won his home race for Hyundai on Sunday as Estonia made its world rally championship debut in a season stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The reigning champion finished 22.2 seconds clear of team mate Craig Breen with Toyota's French driver Sebastien Ogier third.
Six times champion Ogier retained the overall lead with three rounds remaining. Estonia marked the return of the series after a six-month pause and the rally was the 600th since the start of the championship in 1973.
