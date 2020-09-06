Left Menu
No clear favourites, every squad really talented: David Hussey ahead of IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Chief mentor David Hussey on Sunday said there is no clear favourite in this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), stressing that every team in the competition is "really, really talented."

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 06-09-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 20:32 IST
David Hussey (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Chief mentor David Hussey on Sunday said there is no clear favourite in this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), stressing that every team in the competition is "really, really talented." "I do not think there is any clear favourite in IPL. I think every squad is really, really talented, and overseas players are also very talented," Hussey said in a press conference.

"So, no clear favourite and it is going to be very difficult for some of the players to come out of having no cricket for four-five months and hitting the ground running here. We are playing in foreign conditions as well," he added. Initially, the 13th edition of the IPL was slated to begin on March 29 but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the tournament will take place in the UAE, starting from September 19.

IPL will be played across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. During the tournament, the players will have to follow several protocols laid down by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Also, fans will not be allowed in the stadiums because of a precautionary measure against the virus.

However, Hussey is of the opinion that matches in empty stadiums will not be a problem and players are ready to give their 100 per cent. "Playing without any fans, they will be watching us play live. It is a privilege to actually play cricket again... If it is in front of no crowd or with crowd, the boys are going to put their 100 per cent foot forward and let us see how it goes. But it is actually a privilege to be able to play cricket at the moment," he said.

KKR will take on Mumbai Indians in their first IPL match of this season on September 23. (ANI)

