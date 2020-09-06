HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day seven
Highlights of the seventh day at the U.S. Open in New York on Sunday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4): 1109 PLAY UNDERWAY IN NEW YORK
Play began in bright sunshine at Flushing Meadows with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees Celsius (75.2°F) with an expected high of 29 degrees. Day seven kicks off with American 28th seed Jennifer Brady taking on German 17th seed and 2016 champion Angelique Kerber at Louis Armstrong Stadium.
Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova are in action later on Sunday.
