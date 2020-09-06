Northamptonshire Cricket player tests COVID-19 positive, match against Gloucestershire abandoned

Northamptonshire Cricket on Sunday announced the abandonment of the Bob Willis Trophy match against Gloucestershire after a member of their playing squad tested positive for coronavirus. Northamptonshire Cricket said the decision to abandon the match has been agreed between both the teams and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

"In the interests of player welfare, it has been agreed between Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) that the Bob Willis Trophy match, currently being played at the Bristol County Ground, has been abandoned," Northamptonshire Cricket said in a statement. "Just before lunch of the first session of play, it came to light that a member of the Northamptonshire playing squad has tested positive for COVID-19," it added.

Northamptonshire Cricket further stated that although the player was "not part of the group that travelled with the squad to Bristol (and has been self-isolating at home)", the members of the Northamptonshire squad have been in contact with the player within 48 hours of the player developing COVID-19 symptoms. "Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire, and the ECB are unified in the belief that player welfare is paramount and that no risks should be taken with the health and safety of the players, officials, and administrators involved in this match. The match has now been abandoned and the Northamptonshire squad will return home to Northamptonshire today," the statement read.

During the match, Northamptonshire had won the toss and had elected to field first. Gloucestershire were on 66/6 when the match was abandoned. (ANI)