Left Menu
Development News Edition

Northamptonshire Cricket player tests COVID-19 positive, match against Gloucestershire abandoned

Northamptonshire Cricket on Sunday announced the abandonment of the Bob Willis Trophy match against Gloucestershire after a member of their playing squad tested positive for coronavirus.

ANI | Bristol | Updated: 06-09-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 22:06 IST
Northamptonshire Cricket player tests COVID-19 positive, match against Gloucestershire abandoned
Northamptonshire Cricket logo . Image Credit: ANI

Northamptonshire Cricket on Sunday announced the abandonment of the Bob Willis Trophy match against Gloucestershire after a member of their playing squad tested positive for coronavirus. Northamptonshire Cricket said the decision to abandon the match has been agreed between both the teams and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

"In the interests of player welfare, it has been agreed between Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) that the Bob Willis Trophy match, currently being played at the Bristol County Ground, has been abandoned," Northamptonshire Cricket said in a statement. "Just before lunch of the first session of play, it came to light that a member of the Northamptonshire playing squad has tested positive for COVID-19," it added.

Northamptonshire Cricket further stated that although the player was "not part of the group that travelled with the squad to Bristol (and has been self-isolating at home)", the members of the Northamptonshire squad have been in contact with the player within 48 hours of the player developing COVID-19 symptoms. "Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire, and the ECB are unified in the belief that player welfare is paramount and that no risks should be taken with the health and safety of the players, officials, and administrators involved in this match. The match has now been abandoned and the Northamptonshire squad will return home to Northamptonshire today," the statement read.

During the match, Northamptonshire had won the toss and had elected to field first. Gloucestershire were on 66/6 when the match was abandoned. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

NFL notebook: Steelers bring back QB Dobbs, cut Hodges

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back quarterback Joshua Dobbs, claiming him off waivers. Dobbs was one of more than 20 quarterbacks cut Saturday after NFL teams reduced their rosters to the 53-player limit. The Tennessee product was re...

Yankees bench struggling C Sanchez in finale vs. Orioles

Slumping New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez was benched in favor of Erik Kratz to start Sundays series finale against the Orioles in Baltimore. Sanchez, 27, has struck out seven straight times -- including in all four plate at-bats durin...

Doctor: Berlusconi in "delicate" phase of virus treatment

Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi is responding optimally to COVID-19 treatment but is the most vulnerable type of patient and is in the most delicate phase of his infection, his personal doctor said Sunday. Dr Alberto Zangrillo repe...

Karnataka: DULT recommends government to close Cubbon Park for motorised traffic

The Directorate of Urban Land Transport DULT under the Department of Urban Development has strongly recommended the government to close Cubbon Park for motorised traffic and also not to allow parking for them. In a letter to the Secretary t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020