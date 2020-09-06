Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: Shapovalov sets sights in maiden Grand Slam quarters; Celtics F Hayward returning to bubble and more

Shapovalov sets sights on maiden Grand Slam quarters Denis Shapovalov will be eyeing a berth in his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final when he faces seventh seed David Goffin in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 22:27 IST
Sports News Roundup: Shapovalov sets sights in maiden Grand Slam quarters; Celtics F Hayward returning to bubble and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Shapovalov sets sights on maiden Grand Slam quarters

Denis Shapovalov will be eyeing a berth in his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final when he faces seventh seed David Goffin in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Sunday. Shapovalov made the fourth round at Flushing Meadows in his first appearance in 2017 but lost in the third on his last two trips to Flushing Meadows.

Celtics F Hayward returning to bubble but not ready to play

Injured Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward is expected to return to the NBA bubble near Orlando on Sunday, but his right ankle hasn't recovered yet to the point he can play. Coach Brad Stevens said Saturday that Hayward won't be ready for competition "anytime soon."

Bears agree to terms with DE Edwards - report

The Chicago Bears bolstered their defensive line by agreeing to terms on a contract with Mario Edwards, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Sunday. Terms of the deal were not immediately known for the defensive end.

MLB roundup: Trout blasts club-record 300th HR in Angels win

Jo Adell's two-run single in the bottom of the seventh lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 10-9 win against the Houston Astros in the opener of their doubleheader on Saturday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif. The Astros (21-17) had rallied for three runs in their half of the seventh to take a 9-7 lead.

Peterson signing one-year deal with Lions

Adrian Peterson agreed to a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions, the running back told former ESPN reporter Josina Anderson on Sunday. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Peterson's contract is worth $1.05 million and includes incentives.

Williams still learning to live with 'Serena' target

Winning a Grand Slam is hard. For Serena Williams, managing the overwhelming expectations that come with a two-decade long career in the spotlight seems even harder. The third seed advanced into the second week of the U.S. Open on Saturday, surviving a third-round scare from fellow American Sloane Stephens before winning 2-6 6-2 6-2 in her toughest test at this year's tournament so far.

Thiem sees off Cilic to reach U.S. Open fourth round

Second seed Dominic Thiem staved off a spirited fightback from Marin Cilic to beat the former champion 6-2 6-2 3-6 6-3 on Saturday and reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open. Thiem had won both his previous meetings with the 31st seeded Croat and quickly stamped his authority on the evening's final match on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court with two service breaks in each of the first two sets.

Kenin soaks up the pressure to down Jabeur and reach last 16

Second seed Sofia Kenin overcame a sluggish start to surge past Tunisian Ons Jabeur 7-6(4) 6-3 on Saturday and move into the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the first time. Jabeur, ranked 31 in the world, broke to take a 4-2 lead in the opening set as Kenin struggled to control her serve, but the American immediately responded with a break of her own before grabbing the early advantage in the contest via a tiebreak.

Medvedev dismantles third-round opponent Wolf at U.S. Open

Russian Daniil Medvedev rolled through the U.S. Open third round by demolishing American J.J. Wolf 6-3 6-3 6-2 on Saturday. The third seed seized the early momentum, breaking Wolf's serve for a 3-2 lead in the first set in which he committed just two unforced errors in a show of near-flawless play.

Blue Jays OF Hernandez to miss 'serious time' - report

Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is expected to miss "serious time" due to an undisclosed injury, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reported Sunday morning. Hernandez highlighted a three-hit performance on Saturday by belting his team-leading 14th homer in the second inning of a 9-8 loss to the Boston Red Sox. Per Longley, Hernandez injured himself in the contest while swinging the bat. He played the entire game and was 3 for 5 at the plate with three runs scored.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

NFL notebook: Steelers bring back QB Dobbs, cut Hodges

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back quarterback Joshua Dobbs, claiming him off waivers. Dobbs was one of more than 20 quarterbacks cut Saturday after NFL teams reduced their rosters to the 53-player limit. The Tennessee product was re...

Yankees bench struggling C Sanchez in finale vs. Orioles

Slumping New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez was benched in favor of Erik Kratz to start Sundays series finale against the Orioles in Baltimore. Sanchez, 27, has struck out seven straight times -- including in all four plate at-bats durin...

Doctor: Berlusconi in "delicate" phase of virus treatment

Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi is responding optimally to COVID-19 treatment but is the most vulnerable type of patient and is in the most delicate phase of his infection, his personal doctor said Sunday. Dr Alberto Zangrillo repe...

Karnataka: DULT recommends government to close Cubbon Park for motorised traffic

The Directorate of Urban Land Transport DULT under the Department of Urban Development has strongly recommended the government to close Cubbon Park for motorised traffic and also not to allow parking for them. In a letter to the Secretary t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020