Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stewart, Kremer propel Orioles past Yankees

DJ Stewart homered for the second straight game and Dean Kremer tossed six strong innings in his debut as the host Baltimore Orioles recorded a 5-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 02:00 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 02:00 IST
Stewart, Kremer propel Orioles past Yankees

DJ Stewart homered for the second straight game and Dean Kremer tossed six strong innings in his debut as the host Baltimore Orioles recorded a 5-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon. The Orioles (19-21) started the bottom of the first inning with a Hanser Alberto bunt single. Stewart then followed with a two-run homer to right field.

Stewart had started the season 0-for-17 before homering twice last night, including once against Gerrit Cole in the 6-1 victory. The right fielder gave the Orioles a fast edge in this contest. Kremer (1-0) made his first major-league appearance and allowed one run on one hit in 88 pitches. He struck out seven, walked three and didn't get into much trouble.

Masahiro Tanaka (1-2) took the loss for New York (21-19), allowing four runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings. The Orioles came into Friday's doubleheader having lost 17 straight to the Yankees in Baltimore, dating back to the summer of 2018. But the Orioles won the nightcap Friday to start a three-game winning streak.

The Yankees cut the lead to 2-1 on an Erik Kratz fielder's choice in the top of the second inning. Baltimore added two key insurance runs in the sixth as Bryan Holaday walked with the bases loaded and Andrew Velazquez reached on an RBI single to the back of the infield. New York threatened in the seventh but Hunter Harvey hung on, and Baltimore escaped from trouble and kept the 4-1 lead. Ryan Mountcastle of the Orioles has been hitting hard in the few weeks he's been with the team and he did it again in the seventh, launching a sacrifice fly to expand Baltimore's edge to four.

Prior to the game, the Orioles celebrated the 25th anniversary of Cal Ripken breaking Lou Gehrig's consecutive-games streak. It was Sept. 6, 1995, when Ripken played in his 2,131st straight game, breaking the mark Gehrig set with the Yankees from 1925-39. Ripken stretched the record to 2,632 straight games played.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria to deliver aid by air in conflict-hit northeast; Russia has very serious questions to answer on Navalny and more

Health News Roundup: France expects more severe COVID cases; UK records 1,813 new daily COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Over 200 U.N. staff in Syria infected with COVID-19 - medics, U.N. official

More than 200 U.N. staff members have been infected by COVID-19 in Syria as the global body steps up its contingency plans to combat the fast spread of the pandemic in the country, medical workers, and U.N. officials said.U.N. Resident Coor...

Freeman's slam help Braves rout Nationals

Freddie Freeman hit his second grand slam in three days to break open a close game and send the Atlanta Braves to a 10-3 win over the visiting Washington Nationals on Sunday. The win gave the Braves a split of the four-game series. The two ...

Gonzalez aids Pirates in rally past Reds

Erik Gonzalezs sacrifice fly in the ninth inning gave the Pittsburgh Pirates a walk-off 3-2 win over the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Sunday and a split of their four-game series. Trailing 2-1 entering the bottom of the ninth against Raisel ...

'Hotel Rwanda' hero was not kidnapped -President Kagame

Rwandan President Paul Kagame denied on Sunday that his government had kidnapped from abroad Paul Rusesabagina, whose widely acclaimed heroism inspired a Hollywood movie but who has been detained on terrorism and other charges.At a virtual ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020