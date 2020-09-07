Stewart, Kremer propel Orioles past Yankees

DJ Stewart homered for the second straight game and Dean Kremer tossed six strong innings in his debut as the host Baltimore Orioles recorded a 5-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon. The Orioles (19-21) started the bottom of the first inning with a Hanser Alberto bunt single. Stewart then followed with a two-run homer to right field.

Stewart had started the season 0-for-17 before homering twice last night, including once against Gerrit Cole in the 6-1 victory. The right fielder gave the Orioles a fast edge in this contest. Kremer (1-0) made his first major-league appearance and allowed one run on one hit in 88 pitches. He struck out seven, walked three and didn't get into much trouble.

Masahiro Tanaka (1-2) took the loss for New York (21-19), allowing four runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings. The Orioles came into Friday's doubleheader having lost 17 straight to the Yankees in Baltimore, dating back to the summer of 2018. But the Orioles won the nightcap Friday to start a three-game winning streak.

The Yankees cut the lead to 2-1 on an Erik Kratz fielder's choice in the top of the second inning. Baltimore added two key insurance runs in the sixth as Bryan Holaday walked with the bases loaded and Andrew Velazquez reached on an RBI single to the back of the infield. New York threatened in the seventh but Hunter Harvey hung on, and Baltimore escaped from trouble and kept the 4-1 lead. Ryan Mountcastle of the Orioles has been hitting hard in the few weeks he's been with the team and he did it again in the seventh, launching a sacrifice fly to expand Baltimore's edge to four.

Prior to the game, the Orioles celebrated the 25th anniversary of Cal Ripken breaking Lou Gehrig's consecutive-games streak. It was Sept. 6, 1995, when Ripken played in his 2,131st straight game, breaking the mark Gehrig set with the Yankees from 1925-39. Ripken stretched the record to 2,632 straight games played.

--Field Level Media