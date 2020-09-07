Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lowe caps Rays' rally in 10-inning win vs. Marlins

Brandon Lowe hit a walk-off sacrifice fly to cap a two-run 10th inning, rallying the Tampa Bay Rays to a series-winning 5-4 victory over the Miami Marlins on Sunday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla. Trailing 4-3 after Matt Joyce's RBI single put Miami up 4-3 in the top of the 10th, the Rays tied it on Ji-Man Choi's leadoff pinch-hit double over first base to score baserunner Joey Wendle. Pinch running for Choi, Brett Phillips advanced on a deep flyout to center.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 02:25 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 02:25 IST
Lowe caps Rays' rally in 10-inning win vs. Marlins

Brandon Lowe hit a walk-off sacrifice fly to cap a two-run 10th inning, rallying the Tampa Bay Rays to a series-winning 5-4 victory over the Miami Marlins on Sunday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla. Trailing 4-3 after Matt Joyce's RBI single put Miami up 4-3 in the top of the 10th, the Rays tied it on Ji-Man Choi's leadoff pinch-hit double over first base to score baserunner Joey Wendle.

Pinch running for Choi, Brett Phillips advanced on a deep flyout to center. Two batters later, Lowe -- who was mired in an 0-for-22 slump -- lofted a long fly to plate the game-winning run. John Curtiss (3-0) allowed an unearned run in the top of the 10th for the win, and closer Brandon Kintzler (1-3) gave up the two runs -- one earned -- that decided the game.

Randy Arozarena was 3-for-4 with a pair of solo homers, and Hunter Renfroe also added a solo shot for the Rays (28-13). Starter Tyler Glasnow was hit hard early in his eighth start, but the right-hander settled in and worked 5 1/3 innings over a season-high 105 pitches. He gave up three runs on four hits, struck out nine and walked three.

Starling Marte went 2-for-5 with a homer, stolen base, run and two RBIs, and Corey Dickerson tripled and scored twice for Miami (17-18). Rookie Trevor Rogers struck out a career-high 10 in his third career start. The left-hander allowed three runs - all on solo homers - on four hits and walked one in 100 pitches.

After a leadoff walk, Marte slugged a two-run shot to straightaway center for his second homer with Miami and fourth overall. But Arozarena, who went 2-for-2 off the bench Saturday, earned a start and launched a solo homer to right-center to cut it to 2-1. Jesus Aguilar beat the Rays' shift by slapping a single to right after Dickerson opened the third with a triple, making it 3-1, but Glasnow ultimately escaped the frame by fanning the side.

Rogers allowed just a walk over 3 1/3 innings, but Renfroe broke the quiet spell with his sixth homer leading off the fifth on a pitch off the plate's edge. Arozarena evened it 3-3 by notching his first career multi-homer game when he drilled Rogers' four-seam fastball out to left to open the sixth - his third long ball this season.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria to deliver aid by air in conflict-hit northeast; Russia has very serious questions to answer on Navalny and more

Health News Roundup: France expects more severe COVID cases; UK records 1,813 new daily COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Djokovic disqualified from U.S. Open after striking line judge

World number one Novak Djokovic was sensationally disqualified in the U.S. Open fourth round on Sunday after striking a line judge with a ball following a point during the first set of his match against Spains Pablo Carreno Busta.Djokovic w...

Over 200 U.N. staff in Syria infected with COVID-19 - medics, U.N. official

More than 200 U.N. staff members have been infected by COVID-19 in Syria as the global body steps up its contingency plans to combat the fast spread of the pandemic in the country, medical workers, and U.N. officials said.U.N. Resident Coor...

Freeman's slam help Braves rout Nationals

Freddie Freeman hit his second grand slam in three days to break open a close game and send the Atlanta Braves to a 10-3 win over the visiting Washington Nationals on Sunday. The win gave the Braves a split of the four-game series. The two ...

Gonzalez aids Pirates in rally past Reds

Erik Gonzalezs sacrifice fly in the ninth inning gave the Pittsburgh Pirates a walk-off 3-2 win over the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Sunday and a split of their four-game series. Trailing 2-1 entering the bottom of the ninth against Raisel ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020