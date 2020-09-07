Lowe caps Rays' rally in 10-inning win vs. Marlins

Brandon Lowe hit a walk-off sacrifice fly to cap a two-run 10th inning, rallying the Tampa Bay Rays to a series-winning 5-4 victory over the Miami Marlins on Sunday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla. Trailing 4-3 after Matt Joyce's RBI single put Miami up 4-3 in the top of the 10th, the Rays tied it on Ji-Man Choi's leadoff pinch-hit double over first base to score baserunner Joey Wendle.

Pinch running for Choi, Brett Phillips advanced on a deep flyout to center. Two batters later, Lowe -- who was mired in an 0-for-22 slump -- lofted a long fly to plate the game-winning run. John Curtiss (3-0) allowed an unearned run in the top of the 10th for the win, and closer Brandon Kintzler (1-3) gave up the two runs -- one earned -- that decided the game.

Randy Arozarena was 3-for-4 with a pair of solo homers, and Hunter Renfroe also added a solo shot for the Rays (28-13). Starter Tyler Glasnow was hit hard early in his eighth start, but the right-hander settled in and worked 5 1/3 innings over a season-high 105 pitches. He gave up three runs on four hits, struck out nine and walked three.

Starling Marte went 2-for-5 with a homer, stolen base, run and two RBIs, and Corey Dickerson tripled and scored twice for Miami (17-18). Rookie Trevor Rogers struck out a career-high 10 in his third career start. The left-hander allowed three runs - all on solo homers - on four hits and walked one in 100 pitches.

After a leadoff walk, Marte slugged a two-run shot to straightaway center for his second homer with Miami and fourth overall. But Arozarena, who went 2-for-2 off the bench Saturday, earned a start and launched a solo homer to right-center to cut it to 2-1. Jesus Aguilar beat the Rays' shift by slapping a single to right after Dickerson opened the third with a triple, making it 3-1, but Glasnow ultimately escaped the frame by fanning the side.

Rogers allowed just a walk over 3 1/3 innings, but Renfroe broke the quiet spell with his sixth homer leading off the fifth on a pitch off the plate's edge. Arozarena evened it 3-3 by notching his first career multi-homer game when he drilled Rogers' four-seam fastball out to left to open the sixth - his third long ball this season.

