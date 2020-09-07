Astros place McCullers on IL

Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured Sunday due to a neck injury. McCullers struggled in Friday's start against the Los Angeles Angels and departed without recording an out. He gave up three runs on two hits -- including a homer to Mike Trout -- and walked three before being pulled after 18 pitches (five strikes).

The 26-year-old McCullers is 3-2 with a 5.79 ERA in eight starts this season. Houston recalled left-hander Cionel Perez to fill the roster opening. Perez, 24, has a 2.08 ERA in four relief appearances this season.