Astros place McCullers on IL
Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured Sunday due to a neck injury. He gave up three runs on two hits -- including a homer to Mike Trout -- and walked three before being pulled after 18 pitches (five strikes). The 26-year-old McCullers is 3-2 with a 5.79 ERA in eight starts this season.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-09-2020 02:46 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 02:45 IST
Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured Sunday due to a neck injury. McCullers struggled in Friday's start against the Los Angeles Angels and departed without recording an out. He gave up three runs on two hits -- including a homer to Mike Trout -- and walked three before being pulled after 18 pitches (five strikes).
The 26-year-old McCullers is 3-2 with a 5.79 ERA in eight starts this season. Houston recalled left-hander Cionel Perez to fill the roster opening. Perez, 24, has a 2.08 ERA in four relief appearances this season.
