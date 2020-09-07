Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Germany still winless in Nations League after Swiss draw

"We didn't take our chances for a second goal and allowed Switzerland to take control in the second half -- in the end I thought a draw was the right result," he said. "When you lead 1-0 in two games and don't win either, it's annoying.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 02:45 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 02:45 IST
Soccer-Germany still winless in Nations League after Swiss draw

Germany were still waiting for their first-ever Nations League win after they gave a tired performance and were held to a 1-1 draw by Switzerland on Sunday.

Ilkay Gundogan gave Joachim Loew's side the perfect start with a clinical goal in the 14th minute but Silvan Widmer earned their smaller neighbours a deserved draw just before the hour. In the end, Germany may have been grateful for the result in the League A Group 4 game as the much livelier hosts, unbeaten in their last 17 competitive matches at home, created the better chances.

Germany, who also let the lead slip in a 1-1 draw with Spain on Thursday, failed to win any of their four games in the inaugural Nations League two years ago and have drawn their opening two games this time around. Switzerland have one point after losing their opener to Ukraine.

Germany coach Joachim Loew was left frustrated by his team's failure to capitalise on their early lead. "We didn't take our chances for a second goal and allowed Switzerland to take control in the second half -- in the end I thought a draw was the right result," he said.

"When you lead 1-0 in two games and don't win either, it's annoying. It's a problem that we are not finishing off games... I doubt that Switzerland would have come back from 2-0 behind." Loew stuck with his three-man defence and his side made an early breakthrough.

Matthias Ginter, despite being surrounded by five defenders, laid the ball back to Gundogan who rolled a shot between Yann Sommer and his near post from 20 metres. Julian Draxler should have added a second shortly afterwards but shot straight at Sommer.

Switzerland were let down by their old failing in front of goal with Haris Seferovic the biggest culprit, mis-kicking from six metres after Djibril Sow's pass found him free. The Benfica striker also hit the post just before halftime.

Breel Embolo's runs from midfield constantly troubled Germany and he set up the equaliser in 58th minute. The visitors lost possession in midfield, Embolo burst into the area and laid the ball off to Widmer who scored on his return to the side after a three-year absence.

Granit Xhaka tested Leno with a long-range shot and was just wide with a free kick as Switzerland threatened a win. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

World News Roundup: Nigeria to deliver aid by air in conflict-hit northeast; Russia has very serious questions to answer on Navalny and more

Health News Roundup: France expects more severe COVID cases; UK records 1,813 new daily COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Lowe caps Rays' rally in 10-inning win vs. Marlins

Brandon Lowe hit a walk-off sacrifice fly to cap a two-run 10th inning, rallying the Tampa Bay Rays to a series-winning 5-4 victory over the Miami Marlins on Sunday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla. Trailing 4-3 after Matt Joyces RBI single...

Tennis-Carreno Busta in shock at Djokovic default

Pablo Carreno Busta said he was in shock when he saw that opponent Novak Djokovic had hit a line judge with a ball, which led to the Serbs disqualification from the U.S. Open on Sunday.The 29-year-old Spaniard was locked in a tight battle w...

FACTBOX-Tennis-List of players disqualified for on-court misconduct

Following is a list of players who have been defaulted from a tour-level match for on-field misconduct 2020 - Novak Djokovic Serbia, U.S. OpenTop seed Djokovic was defaulted from his fourth round match against Spains Pablo Carreno Busta aft...

UK's Johnson planning to override parts of Brexit withdrawal agreement -FT

The British government is planning legislation that will override key parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, risking the collapse of trade negotiations with Brussels, the Financial Times reported httpswww.ft.comcontent9906e0d4-0c29-4f5f-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020