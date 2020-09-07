Bucs sign QB Rosen, announce RB Fournette as official

Free-agent quarterback Josh Rosen signed a contract Sunday to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad, placing the former first-round draft pick on his third team in three years. Also on Sunday, the Buccaneers officially announced that running back Leonard Fournette signed a deal with the team, as did center A.Q. Shipley. Fournette's one-year deal first was reported Thursday after he was placed on waivers by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday.

Fournette, 25, had 2,631 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns in three seasons with the Jaguars. Last year, he amassed 1,152 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 265 carries in 15 games for Jacksonville. He added a career-high 76 receptions for 522 yards. Rosen, 23, went unclaimed on waivers after being released by the Miami Dolphins earlier in the weekend. ESPN reported that he elected to join the Buccaneers' practice squad because it was a better fit given that his salary for the season was already guaranteed.

Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin are on the team's active roster behind six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady, who signed a two-year contract in the offseason. It has been a rocky road for Rosen, who was the No. 10 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He started 13 games during his rookie season in the desert.

Rosen was traded to the Dolphins on draft day in 2019 shortly after the Cardinals selected Kyler Murray with the top overall pick. Rosen appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals in 2018, passing for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He started three of his six games with the Dolphins last season, throwing for 567 yards, one TD and five interceptions.

The Dolphins gave up a second-round pick in 2019 and a fifth-round selection in 2020 to obtain Rosen. Shipley, 34, has seven years of NFL experience with three different teams, playing his last four seasons withe the Arizona Cardinals. He did not play in 2018 after he tore his ACL in training camp but started all 16 games for the Cardinals in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

--Field Level Media