Antetokounmpo exits Game 4 after reinjuring ankle

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo reinjured his sprained right ankle in the second quarter of Sunday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Miami Heat and didn't return to the contest. Antetokounmpo fell to the ground and grabbed the ankle after hitting the foot of Miami's Andre Iguodala with 10:18 left in the period. He stayed in to shoot the two free throws and Milwaukee followed by intentionally committing a foul so Antetokounmpo could leave to be examined.

Television cameras captured an emotional Antetokounmpo heading to the locker room. The Bucks later announced that his day was finished. Antetokounmpo was off to a strong start with 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting in just 11 minutes.

Antetokounmpo's status was unclear prior to the game after he rolled the ankle in the third quarter of Game 3. He tested the ankle prior to Sunday's game and the Bucks announced he would be in the starting lineup shortly before the start of the game. Earlier, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters that Antetokounmpo, 25, was testing how the ankle felt.

"He's warming up, testing it," Budenholzer said during his pregame availability. "A decision has yet to be made. Between now and tip obviously, you'll know. We'll know. He's giving it everything he can to be available. The top-seeded Bucks face elimination after losing the first three games of the series.

Antetokounmpo was averaging 27.6 points and 15.0 rebounds in eight playoff games entering Sunday. He is the favorite to win his second straight MVP award. --Field Level Media