Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Carreno Busta in shock at Djokovic default

Pablo Carreno Busta said he was in shock when he saw that opponent Novak Djokovic had hit a line judge with a ball, which led to the Serb's disqualification from the U.S. Open on Sunday. The 29-year-old Spaniard was locked in a tight battle with Djokovic in the fourth round of the tournament when the world number one was sensationally defaulted after swatting a ball to the back of the court, inadvertently striking a line judge following a point.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 04:08 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 04:08 IST
Tennis-Carreno Busta in shock at Djokovic default

Pablo Carreno Busta said he was in shock when he saw that opponent Novak Djokovic had hit a line judge with a ball, which led to the Serb's disqualification from the U.S. Open on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Spaniard was locked in a tight battle with Djokovic in the fourth round of the tournament when the world number one was sensationally defaulted after swatting a ball to the back of the court, inadvertently striking a line judge following a point. Carreno Busta turned to look at his coach and celebrate breaking the top seed's serve for a 6-5 lead in the first set when his opponent whacked a ball in frustration, hitting the line judge above the shoulders.

"When I turn back again, the line umpire was on the floor," Carreno Busta told a news conference at Flushing Meadows. "I'm very apprehensive with these kind of things, so I was a little bit in shock."

Spain's Carreno Busta spent several minutes after the incident waiting to discover whether play would continue, as Djokovic stood at the net speaking to tournament officials. "I just try to be focused if the case (is) that we have to continue playing," he explained. "And then finally Novak (gives) me the hand. That's it."

The 20th seed, who reached the U.S. Open semi-finals in 2017, said it was clear the 17-times Grand Slam winner did not intend to hit the line judge but agreed that the "rules are the rules". "I think that it was bad luck," he said. "You cannot do this, but of course I think that Novak never, never wants to hit the line umpire."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

World News Roundup: Nigeria to deliver aid by air in conflict-hit northeast; Russia has very serious questions to answer on Navalny and more

Health News Roundup: France expects more severe COVID cases; UK records 1,813 new daily COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Lowe caps Rays' rally in 10-inning win vs. Marlins

Brandon Lowe hit a walk-off sacrifice fly to cap a two-run 10th inning, rallying the Tampa Bay Rays to a series-winning 5-4 victory over the Miami Marlins on Sunday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla. Trailing 4-3 after Matt Joyces RBI single...

Tennis-Carreno Busta in shock at Djokovic default

Pablo Carreno Busta said he was in shock when he saw that opponent Novak Djokovic had hit a line judge with a ball, which led to the Serbs disqualification from the U.S. Open on Sunday.The 29-year-old Spaniard was locked in a tight battle w...

UK's Johnson planning to override parts of Brexit withdrawal agreement -FT

The British government is planning legislation that will override key parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, risking the collapse of trade negotiations with Brussels, the Financial Times reported httpswww.ft.comcontent9906e0d4-0c29-4f5f-...

Tennis-Disqualification is worst moment of Djokovic's career, says Becker

Novak Djokovics stunning disqualification from the U.S. Open on Sunday for striking a line judge with a ball is the most difficult moment in his career, said his former coach Boris Becker. World number one Djokovic was defaulted at 5-6 down...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020