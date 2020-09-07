Tennis-Rogers upsets sixth seed Kvitova in U.S. Open fourth round
American Shelby Rogers ousted sixth seed Petra Kvitova in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Sunday, winning 7-6(5) 3-6 7-6(6) in one of the most tightly-contested matches of the tournament so far. Rogers, who lost in the semi-finals at Lexington last month, will next face either fourth seed Naomi Osaka of Japan or Estonia's Anett Kontaveit.Reuters | New York | Updated: 07-09-2020 04:37 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 04:37 IST
American Shelby Rogers ousted sixth seed Petra Kvitova in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Sunday, winning 7-6(5) 3-6 7-6(6) in one of the most tightly-contested matches of the tournament so far. Rogers saved four match points in a strong defensive effort that saw her commit a dozen fewer unforced errors than her opponent, as the twice Wimbledon champion struggled with her serve and committed seven double faults, including one late in the third-set tiebreak.
The 27-year-old flipped her racket, pumped her hands and screamed as she booked her first-ever U.S. Open quarter-final berth inside Louis Armstrong Stadium. Rogers, who lost in the semi-finals at Lexington last month, will next face either fourth seed Naomi Osaka of Japan or Estonia's Anett Kontaveit.
ALSO READ
Odd News Roundup: Japan group offers coffins, chainsaws for stress relief
Odd News Roundup: Japan group offers coffins, chainsaws for stress relief
Motor racing-Japan's Sato wins Indy 500 as race ends under caution
Odd News Roundup: COVID-19 scary? Japan group offers coffins, chainsaws for stress relief
Japan Prime Minister Abe to visit hospital again on Monday - Yomiuri