Left Menu
Development News Edition

Now Clippers look to adjust before Game 3 vs. Nuggets

It created a different energy, much like what happened in the Nuggets' first-round series, when they trailed 3-1 to the Utah Jazz and cranked up their effort to win the last three games and advance. Leonard's run of scoring at least 29 points in each game of the playoffs ended Saturday in Game 2 when he tallied just 13 points on 4-of-17 shooting.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 06:43 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 06:43 IST
Now Clippers look to adjust before Game 3 vs. Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets, skilled at the art of getting their opponents out of their comfort zone, are suddenly revived with a renewed sense of confidence heading into Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal series Monday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Showing more energy, and operating with a different game plan, the Nuggets overwhelmed the Clippers in Game 2 on Saturday, earning a 110-101 victory at AdventHealth Arena near Orlando to even the series at a game each. Game 3 will also be at AdventHealth Arena.

Jamal Murray's 27 points and Nikola Jokic's 26 were only part of the story, as Murray rebounded from a 12-point effort in Game 1. The Nuggets adjusted their defense to collapse inside and block the passing lanes back outside. The change resulted in the Clippers' Kawhi Leonard delivering his worst performance of the playoffs so far. It created a different energy, much like what happened in the Nuggets' first-round series, when they trailed 3-1 to the Utah Jazz and cranked up their effort to win the last three games and advance.

Leonard's run of scoring at least 29 points in each game of the playoffs ended Saturday in Game 2 when he tallied just 13 points on 4-of-17 shooting. He had four turnovers, his most in eight playoff games with the Clippers. "We were a noticeably different team tonight than we were in Game 1," Nuggets coach Michael Malone told reporters. "Our defense, our activity, and the fact that we were willing to help each other."

The Nuggets were so good at getting a double-team on Leonard, that he was held to fewer than 20 points in a playoff game for just the third time in his last 32 playoff games. He didn't make any of his six second-half field-goal attempts as the Clippers were desperate to rally. The adjustment was so effective that despite cruising to a 120-97 victory in the series opener, Los Angeles is the team needing an adjustment now.

The effectiveness of Nuggets' changes was evident from the outset. They outscored the Clippers 44-25 in the opening quarter, creating six turnovers while committing just one. Each team took 24 shots in the initial 12 minutes, but Los Angeles was harassed into missing 13 of them. The Denver defense led to easier offense as the Nuggets went 17 of 24 (70.8 percent) from the field in the opening quarter and had 11 fast-break points to five from the Clippers.

"Give the Nuggets credit," Leonard told reporters. "They came in very aggressive tonight on both ends." The Clippers' Paul George, who said the first quarter "was really the game," scored 22 points on 7-of-19 shooting, including 4 of 10 from 3-point range. For the game, the Clippers shot 40.9 percent from the field to 45.1 from the Nuggets.

Yet the first round also showed that the Clippers know all about getting things back on their terms. Twice they had a one-game lead on the Dallas Mavericks only to see their opponent even the series. Saturday could have been another wake-up call. "We will be better for Game 3," George told reporters. "There's no pep talk for it. It's the playoffs. We got to be ready. We've got to come out a lot stronger and we'll be up for the fight."

Denver may have some instability in the lineup as well. Jokic was listed as questionable for Game 3 with a sprained right wrist, the Nuggets announced Sunday night. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

World News Roundup: Nigeria to deliver aid by air in conflict-hit northeast; Russia has very serious questions to answer on Navalny and more

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Cardinals legend Brock dies at 81

St. Louis Cardinals legend Lou Brock, a standout base stealer who was a first-ballot Hall of Famer, died on Sunday. He was 81. Brock went through several medical ailments in recent years, including a leg amputation in 2015 related to diabet...

Delhi Metro resumes after 169-day COVID hiatus

The Delhi Metro resumed services with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line on Monday after being closed for over five months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to the HUDA City Centre i...

Delhi Metro resumes services in calibrated manner after being closed for 169 days due to COVID-19 pandemic: Official.

Delhi Metro resumes services in calibrated manner after being closed for 169 days due to COVID-19 pandemic Official....

Japan's search for crew of capsized cattle ship still suspended

Japans coastguard said on Monday that its search-and-rescue mission for 40 missing crew from a capsized cattle ship in the East China Sea remains suspended, with no timing set for resumption. So far, two crewmen have been rescued, while ano...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020