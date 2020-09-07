Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Soccer-Survival the first target for promoted three

I suspect it will be somewhere in the middle." Only three times since the formation of the Premier League have all three promoted sides stayed up and that trend is likely to continue this season, although several other clubs look vulnerable ahead of the new campaign. Aston Villa flirted with danger throughout last season and only survived on the last day and keeping midfielder Jack Grealish will be key to their hopes of improving.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 07:31 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 07:31 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Survival the first target for promoted three

Managers and boards have had precious little time to draw up targets for the new Premier League campaign, so brief has been the pause in action since the conclusion of the last one.

For some, however, it will be a fairly simple one -- finishing 17th or higher. Just being part of England's top flight has become such a big deal that languishing down the near the bottom is no big deal these days, so long as you do not get relegated.

Another season cashing in as a member of the world's richest soccer league is, for most clubs, worth more than silverware. Traditionally the three teams promoted from the Championship are among the favourites to go straight back down -- such is the step up in quality.

So it will be no surprise if those in charge at Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham, talk about consolidation as a first priority. Fulham, who crept up via the playoffs, know only too well how hard that can prove, having gone straight back down in 2018-19 after regaining their place among the elite.

Teams who gain promotion via the playoffs actually have a 61% chance of going straight back down, but in Scott Parker, Fulham have a bright young manager who should give them hope. West Bromwich Albion, back up after a two-year absence having finished runners-up to Leeds, are already being tipped to face a struggle to stay up but seasoned manager Slaven Bilic knows his way around the top flight.

"If you ask me in the short term -- your ambition is to stay up. The dedication, fight, commitment, passion -- they are the words for our club," the Croatian said. Leeds United, back in the Premier League for the first time since dropping out and into financial meltdown in 2004, would also gladly take survival, although such is the euphoria in west Yorkshire about their promotion that sights may be set higher.

Marcelo Bielsa bolstered his attacking options last week by signing Spain forward Rodrigo Moreno from Valencia for a club record fee, around 27 million pounds ($36.04 million). Popular pundit Robbie Savage believes Leeds should stay well clear of the relegation battle.

"Rodrigo will give Leeds a focal point," he said. "I hope they do well, and they could finish anywhere between top six and the bottom three. I suspect it will be somewhere in the middle." Only three times since the formation of the Premier League have all three promoted sides stayed up and that trend is likely to continue this season, although several other clubs look vulnerable ahead of the new campaign.

Aston Villa flirted with danger throughout last season and only survived on the last day and keeping midfielder Jack Grealish will be key to their hopes of improving. West Ham United, like Villa, left it late to ensure their survival and will be desperate to avoid another season of angst while Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace all feature prominently in the relegation betting odds.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

World News Roundup: Nigeria to deliver aid by air in conflict-hit northeast; Russia has very serious questions to answer on Navalny and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 case fatality rate below 2 pc, on continuous decline: MoHFW

The data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has revealed that the COVID-19 Case Fatality Rate CFR has dropped below 2 per cent and is on a continuous decline. The data published by the Union Ministry shows that the ...

Over 40 percent of employed people work from home during lockdown: Stats NZ

More than 40 percent of employed people did at least some of their work from home during the lockdown at COVID-19 alert levels 4 and 3 in April and early May, Stats NZ said today.At alert level 4 in April 2020, with all non-essential busine...

China's August yuan-denominated exports rise 11.6% y/y, imports down 0.5% y/y

Chinas yuan-denominated exports in August rose 11.6 from a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday, while imports decreased 0.5 on year.Chinas trade balance last month was 416.59 billion yuan 61.00 billion.China is due to report dollar-...

Depression forms in Atlantic; Julio weakens west of Mexico

A tropical depression formed in the central portion of the Atlantic Ocean, and forecasters expect it to form into a tropical storm on Monday. Tropical depression 17 was located about 1,425 miles 2,290 kilometres east of the Northern Leeward...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020