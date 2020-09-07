Left Menu
FACTBOX-Tennis-Matteo Berrettini v Andrey Rublev

MATTEO BERRETTINI Age: 24 ATP ranking: 8 (Highest ranking: 8) Seeding: 6 Grand Slam titles: 0 ATP career titles: 3 2019 U.S. Open performance: Semi-final Best U.S. Open performance: Semi-final (2019) The hard-hitting Italian has sailed through this year's draw without dropping a set in victories over Go Soeda, Ugo Humbert and Casper Ruud. Berrettini has beaten Rublev three times in four attempts including a fourth-round victory at last year's U.S. Open.

A look at the records of Italian Matteo Berrettini and Russian Andrey Rublev before their fourth-round match at the U.S. Open on Monday. MATTEO BERRETTINI

Age: 24 ATP ranking: 8 (Highest ranking: 8)

Seeding: 6 Grand Slam titles: 0

ATP career titles: 3 2019 U.S. Open performance: Semi-final

Best U.S. Open performance: Semi-final (2019) The hard-hitting Italian has sailed through this year's draw without dropping a set in victories over Go Soeda, Ugo Humbert and Casper Ruud.

Berrettini has beaten Rublev three times in four attempts including a fourth-round victory at last year's U.S. Open. ANDREY RUBLEV

Age: 22 ATP ranking: 14 (Highest ranking: 4)

Seeding: 10 Grand Slam titles: 0

ATP career titles: 4 2019 U.S. Open performance: Fourth round

Best U.S. Open performance: Quarter-final (2017) Like Berrettini, Rublev's major breakthrough also came at Flushing Meadows as he advanced to the quarter-finals in 2017 before falling to champion Rafa Nadal.

The Russian has failed to kick on since then, reaching the fourth round of a Slam just three times in seven attempts. However, he has been in top form in New York this year, defeating Jeremy Chardy, Gregoire Barrere and Salvatore Caruso in straight sets.

Having lost to Berrettini at this stage last year, Rublev will be gunning for revenge on Monday. HEAD TO HEAD: Berrettini leads 3-1

2019 Berrettini d Rublev 7-5 7-6(4) (Vienna, indoor hard) 2019 Berrettini d Rublev 6-1 6-4 7-6(6) (U.S. Open, outdoor hard)

2019 Rublev d Berrettini 6-3 7-6(2) (Marseille, indoor hard) 2018 Berrettini d Rublev 6-3 6-3(Gstaad, outdoor clay) (Compiled by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

