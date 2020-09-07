Left Menu
Bridget Patterson signs new deal with Adelaide Strikers

Adelaide Strikers on Monday announced that Bridget Patterson has signed a new deal that will keep her with the team for the next three years.

ANI | Adelaide | Updated: 07-09-2020 09:12 IST
Bridget Patterson signs new deal with Adelaide Strikers
Bridget Patterson (Photo/ Adelaide Strikers Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

"The Adelaide Strikers have scored a signing coup, with Bridget Patterson to remain in blue for the next three years," Adelaide Strikers said in a statement.

Patterson has been with the Strikers since Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season 1 and is the third-highest runscorer for the franchise with 1,117 runs. The 26-year-old has the equal-most appearances for the Strikers with 71 out of a possible 73, sharing the record with Megan Schutt and Amanda-Jade Wellington. She scored 319 runs in WBBL season 5, including a match-winning 96-run partnership with captain Suzie Bates which saw off the Brisbane Heat in Mackay.

After signing a new contract, Patterson expressed elation and said she is delighted to extend her stay with the side. "I love being at the Strikers which is my hometown team so to speak, and we have continued to build something really special here since it all started. I've made a lot of memories here and I'm really looking forward to that continuing for the next three years," Adelaide Strikers' official website quoted Patterson as saying.

Strikers squad so far: Suzie Bates (c) (NZ), Megan Schutt (Aus), Tahlia McGrath (Aus), Laura Wolvaardt (SA), Darcie Brown, Sarah Coyte, Ellie Falconer, Tegan McPharlin, Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Alex Price, Amanda-Jade Wellington. (ANI)

