Left Menu
Development News Edition

Angels sweep Astros after four-run eighth

Jared Walsh's RBI single snapped a 5-5 tie and sparked a four-run rally in the eighth inning that lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 9-5 victory over the Houston Astros on Sunday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 09:16 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 09:16 IST
Angels sweep Astros after four-run eighth

Jared Walsh's RBI single snapped a 5-5 tie and sparked a four-run rally in the eighth inning that lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 9-5 victory over the Houston Astros on Sunday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif. Even without center fielder Mike Trout, who got the day off, the Angels finished a four-game sweep of the Astros, who began an 11-game road trip on Friday night. The Angels have won five in a row.

Jo Adell, who started in center in Trout's place, began the Angels' eighth-inning rally with a single, his second hit of the afternoon. He went to third on a single by Max Stassi and scored on Walsh's single off Astros starter Framber Valdez. Astros manager Dusty Baker stuck with Valdez into the eighth inning despite scorching weather conditions -- it was 106 degrees at first pitch and 108 when Valdez was lifted in the eighth.

Valdez (3-3) gave up eight runs on 11 hits and two walks, throwing 108 pitches in seven-plus innings. The Angels added three runs in the eighth, getting a bases-loaded walk from Luis Rengifo and a two-run single from Justin Upton off Houston reliever Chris Devenski. In addition to Adell, Anthony Rendon, Taylor Ward, Walsh and Stassi each had two hits for Los Angeles. Mike Mayers (1-0), one of five Angels relievers, got the victory.

The Astros (21-19) had just six hits, but three were home runs. Kyle Tucker -- No. 8 on the season in the first inning -- Aledmys Diaz (No. 2 in the second) and Carlos Correa (No. 4 in the seventh) homered for Houston. The home runs by Tucker and Diaz in the first two innings gave the Astros a 3-0 lead against Angels starter Jaime Barria. But the Angels responded against Valdez in the bottom of the second with an RBI single by Ward and a two-run home run by Rendon, his eighth of the year, in the third.

The Angels (17-25) added a run in the third after Adell doubled and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Walsh to make the score 4-3. Barria was done after five innings, giving up three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six and making 86 pitches.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Intensive therapy not necessarily best in treating loss of language, communication in early recovery after stroke: Study

New Edith Cowan University research has found that intensive therapy is not necessarily best when it comes to treating the loss of language and communication in early recovery after a stroke. The research, published in the International Jou...

Two dead in building collapse in TN, five rescued

Two persons, including a woman, were killed in a building that collapsed in the city due to heavy rains accompanied by strong winds while five others were rescued, police said on Monday. The single-storey building on Chettiveedhi Chetti Str...

Two dead in building collapse in TN, five rescued

Two persons, including a woman, were killed in a building that collapsed in the city due to heavy rains accompanied by strong winds while five others were rescued, police said on Monday. The single-storey building on Chettiveedhi Chetti Str...

AP FACT CHECK: Trump's errant views on voting, Biden miscues

President Donald Trump has been putting forth convoluted guidance to his supporters on submitting double votes in the November election, an act that would be illegal and risk public safety in the pandemic. In a week filled with fabrication,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020